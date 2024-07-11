Goose Flights Hosts 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Outing And Celebration Of Life In Honor Of Tony "Goose" Siragusa

Charity to Host First-Ever VIP Night Featuring Jake Owen

LIVINGSTON, N.J., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goose Flights, a registered 501(c)(3) foundation committed to addressing non-emergency medical transportation needs, has announced its second annual Celebrity Golf Outing and Celebration of Life in Honor of Tony "Goose" Siragusa. The all-day event, which will take place at Cedar Hill Country Club on Monday, July 22nd, will begin at 8:15 AM ET with the Celebrity Golf Outing and conclude at 9:00 PM ET, following the Celebration of Life. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a day party with music, an open bar, lunch and more between the hours of 1:30 PM - 4:00 PM ET.

"We are thrilled to host the second-annual golf outing in honor of my dad, Tony "Goose" Siragusa," said Samantha Siragusa, Co-founder & President of Goose Flights Inc. "He was bigger than life, and we're grateful to carry on his legacy through Goose Flights."

In addition to the Celebrity Golf Outing and Celebration of Life, Goose Flights will be hosting its first-ever VIP Night the evening prior, on Sunday, July 21st. The exclusive event will feature Country Super Star Jake Owen who will entertain the intimate crowd during an exclusive appearance. Guests will be able to enjoy an Italian dinner, champagne towers and a private concert at the exclusive, ticketed event hosted at a private residence in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

For more information about Goose Flights, please visit our website. Please click here for tickets for the Celebrity Golf Outing and Celebration of Life and here for tickets to the VIP Night.

About Goose Flights

Goose Flights, a 501(c)(3) organization, is committed to providing non-emergency medical transportation solutions. Through jet charters, ground transportation, and financial assistance, Goose Flights ensures access to healthcare for children, veterans, active-duty military members, and others in need. The organization's primary goal is to ease logistical and financial burdens, aiming to bridge the accessibility gap for individuals requiring healthcare services.

Over the past two years, Goose Flights has flown nearly 10 families via jet charter to healthcare appointments nationwide. Additionally, they have assisted over 55 families with financial relief strategies and ground transportation services. As the demand for healthcare transportation rises, Goose Flights remains dedicated to making a significant impact in Tony Siragusa's honor.

Following Tony Siragusa's unexpected passing in June 2022, his immediate family founded Goose Flights to continue his legacy. His daughter, Sammi Siragusa, has taken on the role of President, leading the organization in making a positive impact and upholding her father's legacy through their vital services.

