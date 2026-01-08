Goranson Bain Ausley Attorney Jonathan James Named to D Magazine's 2026 Best Lawyers Under 40 List

"Jonathan approaches every case with integrity and a clear focus on the client's goals. He brings both strong legal skills and a steady presence to matters that are often complicated and emotional. We are proud to see him recognized once again by D Magazine." Post this

Experience in Complex Divorce and Custody Matters

James focuses his practice on a range of challenging family law issues, including:

Complex property and real estate division

Contested custody and custody modifications

Cases involving mental health, addiction, or high-conflict dynamics

Pre- and post-marital agreements

Collaborative Divorce and mediation

Litigation that requires timely, focused action

Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, James is known for preparing thoughtfully, communicating clearly, and helping clients understand their options. He develops strategies tailored to each family's circumstances and emphasizes outcomes that support long-term financial and emotional stability.

"Jonathan approaches every case with integrity and a clear focus on the client's goals," said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner of Goranson Bain Ausley. "He brings both strong legal skills and a steady presence to matters that are often complicated and emotional. We are proud to see him recognized once again by D Magazine."

Professional Involvement and Community Service

In addition to his recognition by D Magazine, James has been included in Best Lawyers in America (2020–2026) and previously named a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star (2019–2022, 2025). He contributes to legal publications such as the Texas Bar Journal and Dallas Bar Association Headnotes and is trained in Collaborative Divorce.

James also maintains a strong commitment to pro bono work, representing survivors of domestic violence through partnerships with Genesis Women's Shelter & Support and Emily's Place.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has been a leader in constructive, strategic family law representation. With offices across Dallas, Plano, Granbury, Fort Worth, Midland, and Austin, the firm helps clients protect their children, preserve their financial futures, and resolve family matters with clarity and confidence.

As Texas' largest family law firm, GBA is committed to reducing conflict, managing cost effectively, and supporting families as they move into the next chapter.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], https://gbfamilylaw.com/

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley