Goranson Bain Ausley Attorney Kris Algert Named 2025 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" in Austin

"I strongly support the collaborative family law process for those who can do it because it offers clients the ability to control the outcome, determine their financial future, even in situations requiring complex property division, and create a solid co-parenting relationship."

Algert is a partner in Goranson Bain Ausley's Austin family law office. She is a master-credentialed collaborative professional, recipient of the Gay G. Cox Award for Excellence in Collaborative Law, and has served as a board member and president of Collaborative Divorce Texas. She also conducts collaborative training for lawyers, mental health professionals, and financial professionals.

Algert is a member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, an elite group of family law practitioners in the United States recognized for their high level of knowledge, skill, and integrity. She is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a member of numerous other professional organizations.

Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" recognition is a coveted accolade, with only one lawyer in each practice area and metropolitan area receiving this honor. This designation, earned through impressive voting averages received during peer-review assessments, reflects the high level of respect Algert has garnered in the Austin legal community for her exceptional abilities, professionalism, and integrity.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with offices in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and Austin. The firm has built a long-standing reputation for trustworthy and successful advocacy for its clients. With over 40 years of experience, Goranson Bain Ausley fosters a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve advantageous results.

Media Contact

