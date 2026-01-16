Goranson Bain Ausley Attorney Mona Hosseiny Tovar Earns Board Certification in Family Law

At Goranson Bain Ausley, meaningful experience and continued professional growth are core to our practice, with more than 50% of our lawyers holding Board Certification in family law. Post this

"At Goranson Bain Ausley, meaningful experience and continued professional growth are core to our practice, with more than 50% of our lawyers holding Board Certification in family law. Mona's achievement reflects both that firm-wide standard and her personal commitment to serving clients with skill and care."

— Lindley Bain, Managing Partner, Goranson Bain Ausley

To become Board Certified, attorneys must meet rigorous standards set by TBLS, including a minimum of five years of law practice with substantial experience in family law; involvement in a required number of contested trials, hearings, mediations, and appeals; completion of extensive continuing legal education; and successful completion of a comprehensive examination. Candidates must also submit references from judges and attorneys familiar with their work. Certification is maintained through ongoing education and recertification every five years.

Mona's certification underscores her experience handling a wide range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody, and property division. Her achievement further strengthens Goranson Bain Ausley's Dallas office and the firm's longstanding reputation for thoughtful, high-quality family law representation.

For more information about Board Certification or to locate a Board Certified attorney, visit the Texas Board of Legal Specialization at www.tbls.org.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with seven offices statewide. The firm focuses exclusively on family law and is known for its constructive, strategic approach to resolving complex family matters. With a team of 57 attorneys—32 of whom are Board Certified in Family Law—Goranson Bain Ausley is committed to guiding clients through life's most challenging transitions with integrity, skill, and care.

