Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Recognized in Top 10, Top 50, and Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers

These prestigious designations highlight attorneys who received the highest number of points in the rigorous Super Lawyers selection process.

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley is proud to announce that several of its attorneys have been honored among the 2025 Super Lawyers "Top" lists, published by Thomson Reuters. These prestigious designations highlight attorneys who received the highest number of points in the rigorous Super Lawyers selection process.

Among the firm's distinguished recognitions, Kelly Ausley-Flores was named to the Top 10 Texas Super Lawyers list, one of the most exclusive honors in the state.