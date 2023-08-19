Goranson Bain Ausley Celebrates Outstanding Recognition in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024

We are thrilled and honored by the recognition bestowed upon our attorneys in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024. These accolades reflect the skill, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our legal team to consistently provide the highest level of service and advocacy for our clients. Tweet this

Among the impressive accolades, two Goranson Bain Ausley lawyers, Kelly Caperton Fischer and Jeff Shore were distinguished as recipients of the esteemed "Lawyer of the Year" title. Additionally, twelve lawyers were recognized for their outstanding achievements in Family Law Mediation, while seventeen lawyers were acknowledged for Collaborative Law: Family Law, highlighting the firm's dedication to fostering constructive, solution-focused resolutions for their clients.

"We are thrilled and honored by the recognition bestowed upon our attorneys in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024," said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner at Goranson Bain Ausley. "These accolades reflect the skill, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our legal team to consistently provide the highest level of service and advocacy for our clients."

The complete list of Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys named in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Family Law in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth and Austin is as follows:

The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Collaborative Law: Family Law

The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Family Law Mediation

The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Family Law

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is one the most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. It is also the oldest; for 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted in identifying attorneys and legal services of the highest caliber. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.

Those nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Awards and recognitions are based on the feedback received from these top honorees. Lawyers who receive high peer reviews undergo thorough verification to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can they be recognized by Best Lawyers.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], https://gbfamilylaw.com/

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley