Goranson Bain Ausley Celebrates Outstanding Recognition in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024

Family Law Firm Honored with Two Lawyers of the Year and a Record Number of Elite Lawyers Reaffirming Excellence in Family Law
DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law, the largest law firm in Texas exclusively focused on family law, is proud to announce that 31 of its attorneys have been honored with inclusion in the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers in America®, a publication by Best Lawyers and Co., LLC.
A testament to the firm's dedication and reputation for excellence in family law, Goranson Bain Ausley has the highest number of lawyers recognized by Best Lawyers in America®, for Family Law in Texas.
Among the impressive accolades, two Goranson Bain Ausley lawyers, Kelly Caperton Fischer and Jeff Shore were distinguished as recipients of the esteemed "Lawyer of the Year" title. Additionally, twelve lawyers were recognized for their outstanding achievements in Family Law Mediation, while seventeen lawyers were acknowledged for Collaborative Law: Family Law, highlighting the firm's dedication to fostering constructive, solution-focused resolutions for their clients.
"We are thrilled and honored by the recognition bestowed upon our attorneys in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024," said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner at Goranson Bain Ausley. "These accolades reflect the skill, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our legal team to consistently provide the highest level of service and advocacy for our clients."
The complete list of Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys named in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Family Law in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth and Austin is as follows:
The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Collaborative Law: Family Law
- Kris Algert
- Thomas Ausley
- Kelly Ausley-Flores
- Lindley Bain
- Kristiana Butler
- Kyle Basinger
- Kelly Caperton Fischer
- Eric Robertson
- Angeline Lindley Bain
- Curtis Harrison
- Esther Donald
- Aimee Pingenot Key
- Beth Maultsby
- Thomas Greenwald
- Jonathan James
- Kathryn Murphy
- Jeff Shore
The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Family Law Mediation
- Kris Algert
- Thomas Ausley
- Kelly Ausley-Flores
- P. Lindley Bain
- Kristiana Butler
- Eric Robertson
- Kyle Basinger
- Katie Flowers Samler
- Kathryn Murphy
- Thomas Greenwald
- Curtis Harrison
- Jeff Shore
The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Family Law
- Kristen A. Algert
- Thomas L. Ausley
- Kelly Ausley-Flores
- P. Lindley Bain
- Angeline Lindley Bain
- Kyle G. Basinger
- Ryan Bauerle
- Angel J. Berbarie
- Hayley Collins Blair
- Kristiana Butler
- Jeff V. Domen
- Esther R. Donald
- Kelly Caperton Fischer
- Robert C. Frazer
- Diana S. Friedman
- Thomas P. Goranson
- Thomas A. Greenwald
- Curtis W. Harrison II
- Jonathan R. James
- Aimee Pingenot Key
- Beth E. Maultsby
- Kathryn J. Murphy
- Gary L. Nickelson
- Lindsey Obenhaus
- Lerrin Reinecke
- Rachel Rizzieri Feist
- Eric A. Robertson
- Angelica Rolong Cormier
- Katie Flowers Samler
- Jeff Shore
- Clint J. Westhoff
About Best Lawyers
Best Lawyers is one the most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. It is also the oldest; for 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted in identifying attorneys and legal services of the highest caliber. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.
Those nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Awards and recognitions are based on the feedback received from these top honorees. Lawyers who receive high peer reviews undergo thorough verification to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can they be recognized by Best Lawyers.
About Goranson Bain Ausley
Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.
