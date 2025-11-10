Goranson Bain Ausley Earns 2026 Tier 1 Rankings from Best Law Firms®

A Best Law Firms® ranking represents a mark of distinction in the legal field. Firms receiving a Tier 1 ranking demonstrate exceptional credibility and expertise, placing them among the top 4% of law firms nationwide. Post this

A Best Law Firms® ranking represents a mark of distinction in the legal field, awarded through a rigorous evaluation process that combines client and peer feedback with independent analysis. Firms receiving a Tier 1 ranking demonstrate exceptional credibility and expertise, placing them among the top 4% of law firms nationwide.

Goranson Bain Ausley achieved the following 2026 metropolitan rankings:

Regional Tier 1 – Austin

Family Law

Family Law Mediation

Regional Tier 1 – Dallas/Fort Worth

Family Law

Family Law Mediation

Regional Tier 1 – San Antonio

Family Law

Regional Tier 2 – Dallas/Fort Worth

Appellate Practice

These honors reinforce Goranson Bain Ausley's leadership in family law and its dedication to helping clients navigate divorce, custody, and other family matters with integrity and respect.

About Best Law Firms®

Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers®, is a leading authority in recognizing excellence among law firms across the United States. Rankings are based on a comprehensive, transparent evaluation process that includes peer review, client feedback, and professional analysis. Firms earning Tier 1 rankings demonstrate superior performance and industry leadership.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA) is the largest family law firm in Texas, recognized for its constructive, strategic, and client-centered approach. With offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Granbury, and Midland, the firm helps clients protect assets, preserve relationships, and move forward with strength and confidence.

GBA has been consistently recognized for its positive workplace culture, earning distinctions such as Top Workplace by The Dallas Morning News and Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal and Austin Business Journal.

Learn more about GBA's family law services at www.gbafamilylaw.com.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], gbafamilylaw.com

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley