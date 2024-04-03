Goranson Bain Ausley Expands Family Law Services to West Texas

"This expansion brings to Midland a highly respected and experienced team of family lawyers committed to safeguarding the interests of clients and helping to protect what is most important," - P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner Post this

The Midland office, located at 223 W. Wall Street, Suite 251, Midland, TX 79701, will be led by Cindy Tisdale, Senior Partner, a distinguished family law attorney and well-established community leader.

"I'm looking forward to building on a tradition of excellence and providing a new resource for clients needing comprehensive family law services in West Texas," said Cindy Tisdale, Partner. "Our team's depth and breadth of experience equip us to guide and counsel clients through every step of their legal journey, helping them to achieve the best possible outcome for themselves and their families."

With a distinguished career spanning almost 30 years, Tisdale is the president of the State Bar of Texas. She is one of the few family lawyers who is a member of the highly recognized American Board of Trial Advocates, an invitation-only national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges.

She is also a fellow of the prestigious International Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Tisdale is the author of numerous articles and a frequent presenter at legal continuing education seminars.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with local offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Granbury, Fort Worth, and Midland, renowned for providing constructive, strategic, and client-centered legal services. With a team of dedicated lawyers and a shared commitment to client priorities, GBA has emerged as a leader in family law. Through its expansion and dedication to service, GBA continues to strive for excellence in family law, making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.

The firm was voted the #1 family law firm in Austin and Dallas by Texas Lawyer in 2023 and awarded Tier 1 rankings in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers® for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], https://gbfamilylaw.com/

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley