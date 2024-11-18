Goranson Bain Ausley Honored as a 2024 Dallas Morning News Top Workplace

This recognition reflects GBA's commitment to creating a workplace that prioritizes our team's growth, support, and well-being. Post this

The Dallas Morning News, in partnership with Medium Giant, collaborated with Energage, LLC, an independent research firm, to conduct the annual Top Workplaces Dallas-Fort Worth survey. This survey, which includes 367 Dallas-area employers, assesses workplace culture through key areas such as alignment, connection, leadership, and engagement. Goranson Bain Ausley ranked 13th overall, with employees praising the firm's commitment to its values and direction.

This employee-driven accolade adds to a series of recent honors for Goranson Bain Ausley, including being named "Best Family Law Firm" in Dallas and Austin by Texas Lawyer's Best of 2024 award. The firm was also recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in both Dallas and Austin by the Dallas and Austin Business Journals for 2024.

With a culture grounded in purpose, integrity, and collaboration, Goranson Bain Ausley continues to set a standard of excellence in both client service and workplace environment.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, exclusively practicing family law. Renowned for providing constructive, strategic, and client-centered legal services, GBA has emerged as a leader in the field of family law. The firm's continuous growth, both in size and influence, reflects its dedication to improving family law practices and delivering exceptional value to clients.

