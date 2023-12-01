Goranson Bain Ausley Launches A Divorce Coaching Service

A foundational pillar of our firm has always been to place the best interests of our clients at the center of everything we do. This new offering provides a higher level of care for individuals who want to safeguard their family and secure their future after divorce. Post this

With a career of 30 years as a family law attorney, Eric Robertson is entering a new path in his professional journey as a Licensed Professional Counselor-Associate* and drawing on his background in psychology and training in mental health.

As a divorce coach, Robertson works alongside Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys to help clients understand the legal process, provide them with a sense of control, and equip them with skills to navigate their situation's logistical and emotional aspects.

"A foundational pillar of our firm has always been to place the best interests of our clients at the center of everything we do," said Robertson. "This new offering provides a higher level of care for individuals who want to safeguard their family and secure their future after divorce."

Robertson brings to his new role a depth of experience that has distinguished him as Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a Certified Arbitrator by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Matrimonial Arbitration Institute, and a Certified Mediator by, the Center for Public Policy Dispute Resolution, University of Texas School of Law.

Robertson earned a Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling from Seminary of the Southwest, and Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law, and a Master of Science in Psychology from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, renowned for providing constructive, strategic, and client-centered legal services. With a team of dedicated lawyers and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client value, GBA has emerged as a leader in the field of family law. The firm's continuous growth, both in size and influence, reflects its dedication to improving family law practices and delivering exceptional value to clients.

*Supervised by Lisa Blackwood, LC-S, LCDC

