Goranson Bain Ausley Named #2 Top Workplace in Dallas Morning News 2025 Ranking

"We invest deeply in the associates who join our firm—offering structured guidance, training, and growth opportunities—because we believe in supporting young lawyers to become the best possible family lawyers and future leaders in our profession." Post this

"Every new associate is assigned a mentor who not only supports them in their daily work but helps them define and achieve their long-term goals," said Elizabeth Ferris, Chief Marketing Officer at Goranson Bain Ausley. "We invest deeply in the associates who join our firm—offering structured guidance, training, and growth opportunities—because we believe in supporting young lawyers to become the best possible family lawyers and future leaders in our profession."

The firm's mentoring program connects attorneys across generations, pairing new associates with seasoned practitioners who share insights from years, sometimes decades of family law experience. These relationships are supported by monthly mentor meetings, best-in-class training checklists, and a collaborative environment designed to promote growth, excellence, and client service.

Beyond training, Goranson Bain Ausley's culture is grounded in trust, collegiality, integrity, and hard work. The firm encourages participation in charitable initiatives, including recent support for the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, and fosters connection through team building and firmwide celebrations such as its annual picnic and community events.

"Family law can be challenging work," Ferris added. "That's why it's so important to create a culture where people know they're supported, valued, and surrounded by colleagues who have their back. That sense of trust and belonging allows our team to show up as their best selves—for one another and for our clients."

With offices across Texas, Goranson Bain Ausley continues to set the standard for excellence in family law by combining skill, compassion, and collaboration in every aspect of its practice.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, known for helping clients navigate divorce, child custody, property division, and other family law matters with integrity and respect. With 57 attorneys across seven offices, including Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Midland, Granbury, and San Antonio, GBA is home to some of the most respected family lawyers in the state, including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm is consistently recognized among the Best Law Firms by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® and has been a multi-year winner of The Dallas Morning News Top Workplaces and Best Places to Work awards in Dallas and Austin.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], https://gbfamilylaw.com/

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley