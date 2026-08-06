Goranson Bain Ausley Named Best Family Law Firm in Texas Lawyer's Best Of 2026

"We are honored to be recognized by our peers across Texas. This recognition reflects our attorneys' commitment to providing thoughtful counsel, sound judgment, and exceptional service to the individuals and families we represent." Post this

"We are honored to be recognized by our peers across Texas," said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner of Goranson Bain Ausley. "Family law matters often involve some of the most important decisions a person will make. This recognition reflects our attorneys' commitment to providing thoughtful counsel, sound judgment, and exceptional service to the individuals and families we represent."

For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has focused exclusively on family law, helping clients navigate divorce, child custody, property division, premarital and postmarital agreements, mediation, collaborative divorce, arbitration, and other complex family law matters.

The firm's attorneys approach each matter with a focus on constructive resolution, strategic guidance, and helping clients protect what matters most and move forward with clarity and confidence.

Today, Goranson Bain Ausley serves clients from eight offices across Texas, including Austin, Dallas, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. The firm includes one of the largest concentrations of Board Certified family law attorneys in the state.

Among the firm's credentials:

31 attorneys Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization

15 Fellows of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers

Tier 1 Best Law Firms® rankings in Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin 2026

Recognition by Best Lawyers®, Super Lawyers®, Lawdragon, D Magazine, and Texas Lawyer

About Texas Lawyer's Best Of Recognition

Texas Lawyer's Best Of is an annual readers' choice survey that recognizes outstanding law firms, legal service providers, and organizations throughout Texas. Winners are selected through voting by attorneys, law firm administrators, and other members of the legal community.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas dedicated exclusively to family law. With offices throughout the state, the firm represents clients in divorce, child custody, child support, property division, premarital and postmarital agreements, mediation, Collaborative Divorce, arbitration, and other family law matters. The firm is known for its constructive, strategic approach to family law and its commitment to helping clients navigate life's transitions with clarity, confidence, and experienced guidance.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], gbafamilylaw.com

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley