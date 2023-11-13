Goranson Bain Ausley Named Dallas Morning News Top Workplace for the 5th Consecutive Year

Our continued recognition underscores our focus on cultivating a client-centered culture in which our values are aligned, and our people feel a strong sense of purpose in our work. Post this

Among the survey findings this year were a strong commitment and motivation of employees to perform their best work each day, opportunities for professional development and community engagement, commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, work-life harmony, and employee wellness programs.

The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant's Top Workplaces Dallas-Fort Worth partnered with, Energage, LLC, an independent research company, to survey 367 Dallas area employers in the annual survey. The anonymous employee survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, connection, leadership, and engagement, among others. This year, Goranson Bain Ausley ranked 17 among the annual list of Dallas Top Workplaces.

This employee-driven accolade builds on recent industry recognition by Texas Lawyer, who named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best of 2023 winner, voted Best Family Law Firm in Dallas and Austin. The publication also named Goranson Bain Ausley to the 2023 Watch List for Firm Growth and Commitment to Excellence.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, renowned for providing constructive, strategic, and client-centered legal services. With a team of dedicated lawyers and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client value, GBA has emerged as a leader in the field of family law. The firm's continuous growth, both in size and influence, reflects its dedication to improving family law practices and delivering exceptional value to clients.

