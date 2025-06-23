Goranson Bain Ausley Named One of Austin's 2025 Best Places to Work

"This honor reflects the strength of our people and the values we live every day. We are deeply proud of our team and the culture we've built together—one that puts integrity, collaboration, and excellence at the center of everything we do." Post this

In the survey, GBA achieved an outstanding score of 96.52, with 100% of employees classified as "highly engaged." This designation means every respondent expressed strong satisfaction, loyalty, and a high level of discretionary effort—placing GBA at the top of the field for professional services.

The top word employees used to describe GBA's work environment was "supportive." As one employee shared:

"I have been working in this field for over 35 years, and this company far exceeds any expectations in comparison to prior employers. The team approach is amazing, and everyone works well together."

Another added:

"GBA values its employees. They are eager to provide all the help I need to succeed. My focus is helping my clients get through a difficult time in their lives with dignity and respect—and GBA provides me everything I need to do this."

The firm's commitment to a high-performance culture—grounded in collaboration, respect, and professional excellence—sets it apart. One longtime professional summed it up:

"I have been working in this profession for over 40 years and have never found such a professional, upbeat, and fulfilling place to work."

At the heart of GBA's recognition is its unwavering belief that people are its most important resource. The firm's leadership fosters a culture where employees feel heard, supported, and empowered to do meaningful work.

"This honor reflects the strength of our people and the values we live every day," said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner at Goranson Bain Ausley. "We are deeply proud of our team and the culture we've built together—one that puts integrity, collaboration, and excellence at the center of everything we do."

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, known for its constructive approach to complex family law matters. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio, GBA's roster includes one of the largest groups of board-certified family law attorneys and paralegals in Texas. The firm is committed to delivering exceptional value and service to clients—while fostering a workplace where professionals thrive.

