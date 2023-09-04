Goranson Bain Ausley Named Top Family Law Firm in Best of 2023 Texas Lawyer

It is an honor to receive this recognition knowing that we continue to earn the respect of our peers by remaining true to a client-first focus and delivering exceptional value. Tweet this

"Integrity is the cornerstone of our firm culture and is a key value that has contributed to our overall success," said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. "It is an honor to receive this recognition knowing that we continue to earn the respect of our peers by remaining true to a client-first focus and delivering exceptional value."

In 40 years of business, Goranson Bain Ausley has secured numerous esteemed certifications, fellowships, and awards within the legal community establishing their reputation as a highly regarded, proficient, and principled law firm. These accolades include:

28 attorneys certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization

Board of Legal Specialization 14 lawyers who hold fellowships with the Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers

One lawyer with double certification in family law and appellate law

Four Sam Emison Award honorees from the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists

Award honorees from the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists Four Dan Price Award recipients from the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Texas

Award recipients from the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Four lawyers achieved advanced credentialing in Collaborative Divorce by Collaborative Divorce Texas

About Best Of Texas Lawyer

Best Of was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks in one annual edition. A ballot was crafted with several dozen categories for lawyers and firm administrators to cast their votes on a number of areas critical to practicing law and managing their personal and professional life.

From data technology products and banking services to real estate brokers and power lunch locations, Best Of showcases the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essentials they require to compete in today's legal market.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.

In 2023, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], https://gbfamilylaw.com/

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley