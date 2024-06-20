Goranson Bain Ausley Partner Gary L. Nickelson Honored with Statewide Recognition by Texas Bar Foundation

The recipient exhibits an unreserved commitment to clients and to the practice of law, and demonstrates dedication to the Bar and service to the public with the same commitment, dedication and zeal which defined Dan Price's life and work. Post this

Gary L. Nickelson, a partner at Goranson Bain Ausley, has practiced family law exclusively for more than 40 years and is board certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has been president of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists, Chair of the Family Law Section of the State Bar, a Director of the State Bar of Texas and President of the Texas Chapter and the national organization of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Gary is a diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers, which is by invitation only and limited to 100 family law attorneys nationwide.

In 1998, Gary was named Fellow of the Year for the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. In 2002, he won the Eva Barnes Award, the highest award given by the Tarrant County Family Law Bar Association. In 2003, Gary won the Dan Price Award, awarded by the Family Law Section. In 2006, he received the Sam Emison Award, one of the most coveted awards in Texas family law. He was honored by the Family Law Section, in receiving the highest award given by being inducted into the Hall of Legends, in 2016. Gary was the first recipient of the Pat Nestor Innovation in Professional Development Award, in 2018. He was honored by the Tarrant County Bar Association in 2019, in receiving the Blackstone Award.

Gary has dedicated his career, not only to his clients, but working to help improve the practice of law. He is married, has three children and one grandchild.

Mr. Nickelson will be publicly recognized at the Texas Bar Foundation Annual Dinner held on June 21, 2024 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Mr. Nickelson has designated The University of Texas School of Law to receive a $1,000 donation in honor of his acceptance of the Dan Rugeley Price Memorial Award.

Founded in 1965 by attorneys determined to assist the public and improve the profession, the Texas Bar Foundation has become the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the country. The Texas Bar Foundation relies on the contributions of its Fellows to improve the lives of Texans. To date, through the generosity of the Fellows, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $26 million in grants to numerous organizations across the state.

Election to the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a member of the State Bar of Texas, representing one-third of one percent of Texas attorneys. Selection is based on an outstanding record in the legal profession as well as proven commitment to support the community at large. For more information about the Texas Bar Foundation, please visit www.txbf.org.

