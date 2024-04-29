Goranson Bain Ausley Partners Named to D Magazine's 2024 Best Lawyers in Dallas List

Kathryn, Lindsey, and Aimee exemplify the core values of exceptional family lawyers – integrity, compassion, advocacy, and skilled legal acumen. Their professionalism and steadfast dedication to delivering value to our clients set a standard of excellence that resonates throughout our firm. Post this

• Kathryn Murphy

• Lindsey Obenhaus

• Aimee Pingenot Key

The firm proudly celebrates the achievements of Murphy, Obenhaus, and Pingenot Key, highlighting their strategic, constructive, and client-focused representation. Their approach not only aims to protect the interests of children and secure future assets but also strives to resolve family law matters in an efficient and beneficial manner.

"Kathryn, Lindsey, and Aimee exemplify the core values of exceptional family lawyers – integrity, compassion, advocacy, and skilled legal acumen," states Lindley Bain, Managing Partner at Goranson Bain Ausley. "Their professionalism and steadfast dedication to delivering value to our clients set a standard of excellence that resonates throughout our firm."

In a career that has spanned more than 30 years, Murphy has developed a stellar reputation as one of Texas' most qualified family law attorneys. Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, she has been consistently named a Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine since 2008. In 2021, Murphy was recognized with the Sam Emison Award, one of the most coveted awards in Texas family law. She also received the State Bar of Texas Family Law Section's prestigious Dan Price Award.

Obenhaus is known for her expertise in handling financial issues in divorce, including valuations of complex assets, property tracing, and fraud. Her extensive courtroom experience and strategic thinking help clients make informed financial and parenting decisions for the best possible outcomes. Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Obenhaus has been named a D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas for four consecutive years.

Pingenot Key has earned the esteem of judges and peers for her exceptional work in representing clients and helping to shape family law in Texas. She currently serves on the Texas Family Law Council, a governing arm of the Texas State Bar, and speaks regularly across the state and nation on family law matters. She is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a Credentialed Collaborative Professional by Collaborative Divorce Texas. Pingenot Key has been selected to Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine multiple times.

Every year, Dallas attorneys vote for the lawyers they believe are the best at what they do. A distinguished panel later reviews the results and selects the finalists. D Magazine publishes the list of honorees, which is available in the May 2024 issue.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with local offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Granbury, Fort Worth, and Midland, renowned for providing constructive, strategic, and client-centered legal services. With a team of dedicated lawyers and a shared commitment to client priorities, GBA has emerged as a leader in family law. Through its expansion and dedication to service, GBA continues to strive for excellence in family law, making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.

The firm was voted the #1 family law firm in Austin and Dallas by Texas Lawyer in 2023 and awarded Tier 1 rankings in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers® for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth.

