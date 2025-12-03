Goranson Bain Ausley Promotes Four Attorneys to Partner, Reflecting Continued Growth and Leadership in Family Law

These four attorneys reflect our firm's ongoing commitment to cultivating leaders who not only demonstrate legal excellence but also share our dedication to helping clients safeguard assets, preserve relationships, and build secure futures for themselves and their families. Post this

The newly promoted partners bring extensive experience and specialized expertise to the firm's growing statewide presence:

Kristiana Butler | Partner – Austin Office

Board Certified in Family Law, Kristiana is distinguished for safeguarding separate property, business interests, and complex financial portfolios for high-net-worth clients. Known for her precision and proactive strategies, she guides clients through divorce and appeals with skill in negotiation, Collaborative Divorce, and litigation. A five-time Austin Monthly Top Attorney, she is also recognized in The Best Lawyers in America and 2025 Texas Super Lawyers. Kristiana combines financial acumen with a client-centered approach, earning recognition as a trusted advocate in complex family law matters.

Angelica Rolong Cormier | Partner – Austin Office

Board Certified in Family Law, Angie is recognized for guiding millennials, professionals, and families with young children through divorce and custody matters with intelligence, empathy, and a focus on long-term stability. Fluent in Spanish and proficient in Portuguese, she adeptly handles complex custody cases, property division, and matters involving mental health and addiction. Named to 2025 Texas Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America, Angie blends strong advocacy with constructive solutions that protect families' futures and keep children's best interests at the center.

Clayton Bryant | Partner – Granbury Office

With 15 years of focused family law experience, Clayton is a seasoned litigator adept at resolving high-conflict cases, including complex custody disputes and property division. He brings extensive courtroom experience, including jury trials, to protect clients' interests while pursuing efficient, constructive resolutions when possible. Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for Family Law, Clayton draws on his service as an Attorney Ad Litem and certified mediator to deliver durable solutions that safeguard children, preserve assets, and provide clients with clarity and security for the future.

Cassidy Pearson | Partner – Fort Worth Office

Board Certified in Family Law, Cassidy is known for her emotional intelligence and ability to resolve contested custody and complex property division with both strength and understanding. She listens carefully to clients' priorities, builds trust, and develops realistic strategies that minimize the impact of divorce on families. Recognized by Best Lawyers in America for Family Law and Top Attorney by Fort Worth Magazine, Cassidy combines meticulous preparation with thoughtful counsel, earning her a reputation as a trusted advocate in challenging family law matters.

"These four attorneys reflect our firm's ongoing commitment to cultivating leaders who not only demonstrate legal excellence but also share our dedication to helping clients safeguard assets, preserve relationships, and build secure futures for themselves and their families," added Bain.

With offices in Dallas, Austin, Plano, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio, Goranson Bain Ausley now includes 57 family law attorneys, among them 32 Board Certified specialists and respected leaders in Collaborative Divorce.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, known for helping clients find constructive, strategic solutions in divorce, custody, property, and complex family law matters. With seven offices across Texas, GBA combines deep experience, intelligent advocacy, and compassion to help clients move forward with confidence.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], www.gbafamilylaw.com

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley