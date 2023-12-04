Goranson Bain Ausley Promotes Three Family Lawyers to Partner Positions

Kelly, Jonathan, and Chandler are among the rising stars within the profession of family law, and they are poised to help lead our firm into the future. Post this

Kelly Caperton Fischer - Partner, Austin Office

Kelly Caperton Fischer excels at crafting creative and respectful solutions for family law issues, including complex property and challenging child-related matters. Fischer was honored by Best Lawyers in America® as the "Lawyer of the Year" for Collaborative Law: Family Law in Austin for 2024. She has also been named a Top Attorney in Austin since 2020 by Austin Monthly Magazine.

Jonathan James - Partner, Plano Office

Jonathan James excels in complex property disputes, challenging real estate investments, and contested child custody battles. Committed to preserving the well-being of families, James adopts a proactive and strategic approach. Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he is trained in Collaborative Divorce and has been named one of D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 in 2023 and has been listed in Best Lawyers in America® since 2020.

Chandler Rice Winslow – Partner, Dallas Office

A skilled litigator and adept negotiator trained in Collaborative Divorce, Chandler Rice Winslow's goal is to ease the stress associated with life-changing decisions and guide clients toward a new and secure future. Winslow was named one of D Magazine's 2022 Best Lawyers Under 40, Best Lawyers in America®: Ones to Watch in 2023 and included in the Texas Rising Star list for 2023.

In celebrating these well-deserved promotions, Goranson Bain Ausley is enthusiastic about the future. The firm takes immense pride in the depth and breadth of its accomplished team of 45 family law attorneys, whose capabilities aid clients in safeguarding assets, preserving relationships, and achieving the best possible outcome for them and their families.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with local offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Granbury, and Fort Worth, renowned for providing constructive, strategic, and client-centered legal services. With a team of dedicated lawyers and a shared commitment to client priorities, GBA has emerged as a leader in the field of family law. The firm's continuous growth, both in size and influence, reflects its dedication to improving family law practices and delivering exceptional value to clients.

The firm was voted the #1 family law firm in Austin and Dallas by Texas Lawyer and awarded Tier 1 rankings in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers® for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth.

