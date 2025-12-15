Goranson Bain Ausley Welcomes San Antonio Family Lawyer Heather Hudson, Strengthening Services Across South Texas

"Heather brings a rare combination of legal skill, practical judgment, and empathy. Her experience as a military veteran, business professional, Collaborative Lawyer and longtime San Antonio family lawyer deepens our ability to support clients across South Texas." Post this

"Heather brings a rare combination of legal skill, practical judgment, and empathy," said Managing Partner Lindley Bain." Her experience as a military veteran, business professional, Collaborative Lawyer and longtime San Antonio family lawyer deepens our ability to support clients across South Texas. She is an excellent addition to our San Antonio team."

A Trusted San Antonio Advocate Focused on Clarity, Stability & Practical Solutions

Hudson's practice spans the full range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, property division, adoption, second-parent adoption, surrogacy, name and gender-marker changes, and military divorce. Her work is grounded in a constructive, client-centered approach that prioritizes education, clarity, and long-term stability.

Her experience includes:

Divorce and custody matters

Collaborative Divorce and mediation

Military divorce, including retirement and benefits

QDROs/DROs and complex financial arrangements

Adoption, second-parent adoption, and family formation

LGBTQ+ family law protections

Multi-county jurisdictional issues

Hudson is known for her ability to manage detail-heavy cases, explain complex issues clearly, and advocate with both strength and compassion so clients can move forward with confidence.

Recognition in the San Antonio Legal Community

Heather has been honored as:

One of San Antonio's Best Lawyers and Rising Star Lawyers by Scene in S.A. Magazine

One of the "10 Best Attorneys" for client satisfaction by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys

A recipient of the Attorney and Practice Magazine Top 10 Attorney Award

Her reputation for professionalism, integrity, and client-focused advocacy reflects both her legal skill and her commitment to serving families with care.

A Strengthened Presence for San Antonio Divorce and Family Law Needs

GBA's San Antonio divorce lawyers and family law attorneys assist clients facing:

Divorce and property division

Custody, visitation, and parenting plans

Military divorce and benefits issues

High-conflict litigation

LGBTQ+ family law matters

Collaborative Divorce and mediation

Adoption, surrogacy, and family formation

Hudson's addition reflects GBA's ongoing commitment to providing constructive, strategic guidance to families navigating life's most significant transitions.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is an award-winning family law firm known for its strategic and constructive approach to resolving family law matters. With more than 57 family law attorneys across offices in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, Granbury, and Midland, the firm prioritizes integrity, informed decision-making, and long-term client stability.

GBA is recognized in Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers , receiving Tier 1 rankings for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Antonio and has been named Texas Lawyer's Best of 2024 & 2025 — No. 1 Family Law Firm in Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth.

For more information about Goranson Bain Ausley's San Antonio office, or to schedule a consultation visit https://gbfamilylaw.com/office/san-antonio/

