Gordini Streamlines Business Processes and Saves Time with Centric PLM

Gordini invested in the Centric PLM platform to strategically build out the systems, policies, and tools to capture and analyze sourcing and product information in order to make more informed decisions in the quest to build the most responsible product.

Eric Gaisser joined Gordini less than a year ago in Glove Development. He shares his thoughts upon starting at Gordini. "For me, coming in from a company that had a PLM, I was very eager to help implement this software so we could level up our specification detail and development process."

The company looked at a few PLM vendors but ultimately chose Centric PLM. The Adobe Connect functionality which enables designers to work without leaving their preferred environment while still being connected to Centric PLM, impressed the selection team. Says Gaisser, "That definitely won over the team; once they saw the connector in action, it brought them into the fold." Another factor was Gaisser's previous positive experience with Centric while at a different organization. He also mentions the breadth of brands that have enlisted Centric Software, as social proof. In checking references, Gaisser spoke with a company that uses the same ERP as Gordini, "It was interesting to talk to them about integration. They only had good things to say about Centric Software."

Implementation went well overall. Advantages are centralized product data like merchandising information, specifications that are sent to factories, BOMs, tech packs, design drawings, all in one accessible location. Gaisser runs down some of the other expected benefits, "We're still in the early stages, but it's going to get everyone speaking the same language and be more unified. For example, when you're selecting materials out of a material library, you get consistency and efficiency. It allows us to free up the time that we used to spend making sure every data entry is accurate. Now we know the version in the libraries is the right one."

Regarding the improvement in efficiency, Gaisser draws an analogy, gleaned from his previous experience with using Centric PLM. "Think of yourself as a carpenter and you're used to using a hammer. And now someone hands you a nail gun— it's a faster tool."

Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software says, "We are pleased that Gordini has selected Centric PLM to streamline their business processes and centralize data for one actionable source of the truth. We are thrilled to partner with them on the improvements they seek and we'll be here to support them every step of the way on their journey."

Gordini (http://www.gordini.com)

Based in Vermont and independently owned, Gordini has focused on the same mission since its founding over 65 years ago: to keep hands warm and dry so you can stay outside longer. We believe that handwear, face protection, and goggles are not merely accessories—they are equipment and should be built with intentional materials and attention to detail, where we design, test, tweak, and solve for the most demanding of conditions that our hands brave season after season. Gordini honors our commitment to people and the planet by focusing on innovations that solve for the challenges faced by its users and the planet.

