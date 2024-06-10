Gordon Burrow Joins North Square Investments as Vice President, Regional Director

"As our firm continues on its growth trajectory, expanding our investment capabilities and product offerings, we are very pleased to have someone with Gordon's background, experience and established relationships join our firm," said North Square CEO Mark Goodwin. Post this

Gordon will be responsible for sales and asset retention, partnering with financial intermediaries including broker dealers, RIAs, banks, retirement plan providers and consultants, and private wealth managers in North Square's newly created Southwest Region, Callahan noted, and said Gordon will be based in Houston, Texas.

"Gordon brings years of experience and relationships to North Square," Callahan said. "He began his career in operations and then transitioned to sales, having worked for some very well-respected asset management firms. We are very excited to have Gordon join our firm to broaden our outreach into these important channels, where he will be an excellent resource to our partners," Callahan added.

Most recently, Gordon was a vice president and advisor consultant with Manning & Napier, responsible for wholesaling mutual funds to financial advisors within the major wirehouses, banks, RIAs and additional service providers across Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Previously, he was a regional marketing director with Natixis Investment Managers, and prior to that held similar positions with Pioneer Investments and Planco. Gordon started his career in the investment management industry with AIM Investments, where he held a number of positions of increasing responsibility over his 14 years with the firm.

Gordon received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of North Texas and holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 26, 63 and 65 licenses.

North Square is committed to the sourcing, vetting and delivery of institutional quality, active investment managers to their financial intermediary partners which include broker dealers, wealth management advisors, RIAs, family offices, retirement plans and private banks. North Square believes the firm delivers value to its investment partners by providing support services and access to distribution while assisting distribution partners as they search for high quality, alpha-generating active investment strategies to build better risk-adjusted portfolios for their clients. North Square's multi-boutique platform includes a mutual fund family and ownership interests in the distinctly branded firms of C.S. McKee and Oak Ridge Investments with collective assets under management and advisement of approximately $12.26 billion (as of March 31, 2024).

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. With an experienced senior management team, a board composed of highly regarded industry veterans and backed by Estancia Capital Partners, North Square is a leader in aggregating high quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

