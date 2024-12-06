Gosder Cherilus Foundation Celebrates 15 Years of Empowering Communities Around the World - Providing Toys for Families in Need This Holiday Season

"I always felt a responsibility to give back to the places and people that shaped me," said Cherilus. "Whether it's in Boston, Haiti, or Detroit, there are needs everywhere, and we've tried to meet those needs in the most impactful way possible." Post this

From its earliest days, the GCF, founded by former NFL player, Gosder Cherilus, has been guided by a mission to uplift communities in need and provide opportunities for those facing adversity. Through the leadership of Cherilus, the GCF has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at providing relief, creating opportunities, and fostering community growth.

One of the GCF's earliest acts of compassion was helping an airline baggage claim employee and her young son, by covering the costs of building a wheelchair-accessible ramp for their home after the family struggled to find affordable solutions. "It was a small act that made a huge difference," said Cherilus. "Her story reminds us why we do this work."

The GCF expanded its efforts internationally, particularly in Haiti, where Cherilus' was born and lived for the early years of his childhood. Following the devastating earthquake in Haiti, Cherilus coordinated the deployment of over 40 doctors and nurses. The Foundation covered all expenses, including flights, transportation, accommodation, and medical supplies. "The need was urgent, and we acted quickly to get medical professionals where they were needed most," said Cherilus.

For four consecutive years, the GCF supported education efforts in Haiti by funding tuition for 25 teachers and the group's financial commitment to supporting local education remains unwavering. The GCF's work in Haiti extends beyond education, as Cherilus has consistently returned each offseason to help rebuild schools and homes ravaged by hurricanes. "It's not just about financial support; it's about showing up for communities that have lost everything," Cherilus added. Most recently, Cherilus purchased an ultrasound machine for a hospital in Haiti, and continues to invest in local business projects that emphasize diversity and inclusion.

In Detroit, the GCF has been equally impactful. Each year during his playing days in the city, Thanksgiving meals were provided to 15 families struggling with food insecurity, alongside donations to a local soup kitchen. Cherilus also took the initiative to launch Detroit's first-ever Thanksgiving food drive, ensuring that families in need could enjoy a holiday meal together.

Cherilus's dedication to Detroit didn't stop there. He funded the construction of a new YMCA gym, replacing a deteriorating floor in dire need of repair. This contribution created a safe and functional space for youth and community members to gather and engage in fitness programs.

In Somerville, Cherilus's hometown, he donated $10,000 annually for the first seven years of his NFL career to support the local high school football team, ensuring players had the necessary equipment, including cleats and gear. His generosity also extended to Somerville High School's new weight room; a project he helped fund with a $75,000 donation to the city's former mayor.

The GCF has also focused on supporting youth education and athletics through free football camps, back-to-school drives, and internships for local kids. The Foundation funded everything from backpacks for Boston's "No Books No Balls" program to boxing bags for a local gym, ensuring that local kids had access to vital resources.

"I always felt a responsibility to give back to the places and people that shaped me," said Cherilus. "Whether it's in Boston, Haiti, or Detroit, there are needs everywhere, and we've tried to meet those needs in the most impactful way possible."

As the Gosder Cherilus Foundation reflects on its 15 years of service, Cherilus emphasized that the work is far from over. "We've made incredible strides, but there's still so much more to be done. We remain committed to continuing this work, expanding our reach, and finding new ways to support the communities we serve."

For more information about the Gosder Cherilus Foundation, please visit www.gosdercherilus.org.

About the Gosder Cherilus Foundation

The Gosder Cherilus Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by former NFL player Gosder Cherilus. The Foundation is dedicated to empowering underserved communities through education, healthcare, and youth development programs in the United States and Haiti. Find a Need. Fill a Void. Learn more at https://gosdercherilus.org/.

Media Contact

Ken Langdon, Primitiv Group, 1 4075394315, [email protected], www.primitivgroup.com

SOURCE Gosder Cherilus Foundation