GoSearch Launches Free-Forever Personal Enterprise Search and AI Agent Platform

With GoSearch Free, individuals can experience secure, powerful AI search today—and teams can expand seamlessly to Pro or Enterprise for full organizational deployment." - Jorge Zamora, CEO, GoSearch Post this

The Free plan includes:

Unlimited searches

5 AI-powered queries per day

One personal AI agent to automate a recurring task

Seamless upgrade path to Pro or Enterprise plans for growing teams

"Enterprise search is at a crossroads," said Jorge Zamora, Founder of GoSearch. "Centralized indexing is reaching its limits as platforms restrict data access, and IT leaders are demanding better security and compliance. GoSearch Free gives everyone access to secure, intelligent search, while providing a simple path to scale up to Pro or Enterprise as needs grow."

GoSearch's launch comes as organizations navigate a wave of AI-powered tools while being cautious about platforms that duplicate sensitive data. By connecting directly to source systems in real time, GoSearch avoids data sprawl and ensures IT leaders maintain full control.

"AI-powered search should adapt to how teams work, not force them into rigid or risky models," added Zamora. "With GoSearch Free, individuals can experience secure, powerful AI search today—and teams can expand seamlessly to Pro or Enterprise for full organizational deployment."

GoSearch Free and Pro are available now at https://www.gosearch.ai/product/pricing

About GoSearch

GoSearch is an agentic enterprise search platform that connects tools, understands context, and takes action. Designed to support both federated and traditional indexing approaches, GoSearch helps individuals and organizations securely search, analyze, and act on knowledge across apps. From personal productivity to enterprise-scale deployments, GoSearch is redefining what search can do.

For more information, visit www.gosearch.ai

Media Contact

Brandon Most, GoSearch, 1 913-333-6300, [email protected], https://www.gosearch.ai

SOURCE GoSearch