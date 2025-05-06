GoShare Brings Its On Demand Delivery & Moving Platform to Albany's Capital Region

Businesses and residents can now book trucks, cargo vans, and vetted delivery professionals in minutes, while local vehicle owners earn up to $168/hour
ALBANY, N.Y. , May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoShare, the technology company modernizing last-mile delivery and moving services, today announced the official launch of its on-demand delivery marketplace in Albany, NY and the surrounding Capital Region. The expansion gives retailers, manufacturers, contractors, and consumers instant access to a nationwide network of trucks and delivery professionals, now available locally through the GoShare mobile app, web dashboard, and API.
"Our mission is to make delivery and moving simple, fast, and transparent," said Shaun Savage, CEO of GoShare. "Albany's growing economy and strategic location along the Northeast corridor make it an ideal market for our platform. We're excited to help local businesses delight customers with same-day, big-and-bulky delivery options, and to create flexible earning opportunities for drivers across the Capital Region."
What GoShare Brings to Albany
- Full-stack logistics tech: Real-time driver matching powered by machine learning, live GPS tracking, automated invoicing, and proof-of-delivery photos integrate seamlessly via GoShare's Delivery API or stand-alone apps.
- Multiple service levels: Customers can choose curbside, threshold, room-of-choice, or white-glove delivery for items ranging from single parcels to palletized LTL freight.
- Vetted, insured professionals: Every delivery professional is licensed, background-checked, and covered by GoShare's $100,000 cargo insurance policy and comprehensive liability insurance.
- Massive fleet depth: Thousands of pickup trucks, cargo vans, box trucks, and sedans across GoShare's national network are now at Albany's fingertips, with service available seven days a week.
High-Earning Flex Work for Local Drivers
Albany-area vehicle owners can join the platform and earn based on their vehicle type:
- Box truck - Up to $168 per hour
- Cargo van - Up to $105 per hour
- Pickup truck - Up to $70 per hour
- Cars/SUVs - Up to $45 per hour
- Labor-only - Up to $60 per hour
Delivery Professionals are themselves small business owners and independent contractors who set their own schedules, see job details before accepting, and receive weekly direct deposits.
Broad Capital Region Coverage
GoShare's launch footprint includes Albany, Troy, Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, Amsterdam, and neighboring communities—allowing shipments that start or end anywhere within these areas.
Getting Started
- Businesses & consumers: Download the GoShare app on iOS or Android or visit our website for a free instant estimate.
- Drivers: Sign up at to start accepting hot-shot loads and moving gigs today.
About GoShare
GoShare is a logistics technology company that connects individuals and businesses with a network of independent delivery professionals and trucks for last-mile delivery, LTL shipments and moving services. Trusted by thousands of enterprises nationwide, GoShare's platform powers rapid, reliable, and transparent delivery while providing flexible, high-paying work to drivers. GoShare was named of one the top 100 businesses in America by the US Chamber of Commerce. For more information visit our website or contact us:
Travis Sevilla
Director of Marketing
Media Contact
Travis Sevilla, GoShare, 1 800-213-3184, [email protected], https://goshare.co/
SOURCE GoShare
Share this article