GoShare Brings Its On Demand Delivery & Moving Platform to Albany's Capital Region

What GoShare Brings to Albany

Full-stack logistics tech: Real-time driver matching powered by machine learning, live GPS tracking, automated invoicing, and proof-of-delivery photos integrate seamlessly via GoShare's Delivery API or stand-alone apps.

Multiple service levels: Customers can choose curbside, threshold, room-of-choice, or white-glove delivery for items ranging from single parcels to palletized LTL freight.

Vetted, insured professionals: Every delivery professional is licensed, background-checked, and covered by GoShare's $100,000 cargo insurance policy and comprehensive liability insurance.

cargo insurance policy and comprehensive liability insurance. Massive fleet depth: Thousands of pickup trucks, cargo vans, box trucks, and sedans across GoShare's national network are now at Albany's fingertips, with service available seven days a week.

High-Earning Flex Work for Local Drivers

Albany-area vehicle owners can join the platform and earn based on their vehicle type:

Box truck - Up to $168 per hour

per hour Cargo van - Up to $105 per hour

per hour Pickup truck - Up to $70 per hour

per hour Cars/SUVs - Up to $45 per hour

per hour Labor-only - Up to $60 per hour

Delivery Professionals are themselves small business owners and independent contractors who set their own schedules, see job details before accepting, and receive weekly direct deposits.

Broad Capital Region Coverage

GoShare's launch footprint includes Albany, Troy, Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, Amsterdam, and neighboring communities—allowing shipments that start or end anywhere within these areas.

Getting Started

Businesses & consumers: Download the GoShare app on iOS or Android or visit our website for a free instant estimate.

Drivers: Sign up at to start accepting hot-shot loads and moving gigs today.

About GoShare

GoShare is a logistics technology company that connects individuals and businesses with a network of independent delivery professionals and trucks for last-mile delivery, LTL shipments and moving services. Trusted by thousands of enterprises nationwide, GoShare's platform powers rapid, reliable, and transparent delivery while providing flexible, high-paying work to drivers. GoShare was named of one the top 100 businesses in America by the US Chamber of Commerce. For more information visit our website or contact us:

