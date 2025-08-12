GoShare Climbs the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Straight Year, Rising in the Ranks of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

"This isn't about awards, it's about building something real that solves problems for our customers and empowers our delivery professionals. Getting recognized again by Inc. is a great moment, but the real win is knowing we've earned the trust of customers who count on GoShare every day." Post this

GoShare connects businesses and individuals with delivery professionals operating pickup trucks, cargo vans, box trucks, and cars, offering same day and scheduled last mile delivery, middle mile logistics, and on demand moving across the U.S. Through its API integrations, mobile apps, and website, GoShare is helping businesses large and small modernize their logistics operations with speed and simplicity.

While headlines have been dominated by inflation, labor challenges, and the continued evolution of e-commerce, GoShare has quietly and consistently expanded its footprint and capabilities. The company's year-over-year growth placed it among the many innovative, resilient firms that make up the backbone of the American economy.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually, honors companies that have shown outstanding revenue growth over a three-year period. Past honorees include household names like Chobani, Microsoft, Meta, and Patagonia. Inclusion is based on verified financial data and reflects a company's growth trajectory, leadership strength, and business impact.

