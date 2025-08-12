GoShare Climbs the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Straight Year, Rising in the Ranks of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

GoShare honored with Inc. 5000 list ranking for the 2nd year in a row
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While many businesses have struggled to keep pace with economic uncertainty and rapidly shifting logistics demands, GoShare continues to move forward, literally and figuratively. For the second year in a row, the on demand delivery platform has earned a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.
For the GoShare team, this is more than just an honor. It's a reflection of persistence, focus, and relentless execution. "This isn't about awards or headlines," said Shaun Savage, CEO and founder of GoShare. "It's about building something real, something that solves problems for our customers and empowers our delivery professionals. Getting recognized again by Inc. is a great moment, but the real win is knowing we've earned the trust of customers who count on GoShare every day."
GoShare connects businesses and individuals with delivery professionals operating pickup trucks, cargo vans, box trucks, and cars, offering same day and scheduled last mile delivery, middle mile logistics, and on demand moving across the U.S. Through its API integrations, mobile apps, and website, GoShare is helping businesses large and small modernize their logistics operations with speed and simplicity.
While headlines have been dominated by inflation, labor challenges, and the continued evolution of e-commerce, GoShare has quietly and consistently expanded its footprint and capabilities. The company's year-over-year growth placed it among the many innovative, resilient firms that make up the backbone of the American economy.
The Inc. 5000 list, published annually, honors companies that have shown outstanding revenue growth over a three-year period. Past honorees include household names like Chobani, Microsoft, Meta, and Patagonia. Inclusion is based on verified financial data and reflects a company's growth trajectory, leadership strength, and business impact.
To see the full 2025 Inc. 5000 list, visit inc.com/inc5000.
About GoShare
GoShare is a tech-enabled last mile delivery platform that connects businesses and individuals with a network of delivery professionals operating pickup trucks, cargo vans, and box trucks. GoShare powers same day delivery, middle mile logistics, and on demand moving services across the U.S. through its website, mobile apps, and API integrations.
