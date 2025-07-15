GoShare Launches Real-Time Driver Tracking on Website, Expands Visibility for Customers

GoShare's new real-time tracking feature reinforces their commitment to delivering fast and transparent service to customers while continuing to lead innovation in last mile logistics.
SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoShare, a leading on demand, last mile delivery and moving platform, announced today the launch of a highly anticipated feature: real-time driver tracking, now available on the GoShare website. This new capability allows customers to monitor the live location of their delivery driver from pickup to drop-off, offering unprecedented transparency and peace of mind.
In addition to the web-based rollout, GoShare plans to extend real-time tracking to its iOS and Android mobile apps within the next one to two weeks. The company is also preparing to release an enhanced Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) feature that will show customers both the driver's current location and projected arrival time.
"Real-time tracking has been one of our most requested features," said Shaun Savage, Founder and CEO of GoShare. "We're proud to bring this level of visibility to our customers and look forward to launching even more features that improve the delivery experience."
These updates reinforce GoShare's commitment to delivering fast, flexible, and transparent service while continuing to lead innovation in last mile logistics.
About GoShare
GoShare is a tech-enabled last mile delivery platform that connects businesses and individuals with a network of delivery professionals operating pickup trucks, cargo vans, and box trucks. GoShare powers same day delivery, middle mile logistics, and on demand moving services across the U.S. through its website, mobile apps, and API integrations.
For more information, visit https://goshare.co. For media inquiries, please contact:
Travis Sevilla
Director of Marketing
Media Contact
Travis Sevilla, GoShare, 1 800-213-3184, [email protected], https://goshare.co/
SOURCE GoShare
