GoShare Named One of the Top 100 Small Businesses in America by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to be named one of the top 100 small businesses in America," said Shaun Savage, CEO of GoShare. "This recognition is not just a milestone for GoShare, but a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our incredible team. Our success is driven by our commitment to innovation, a strong sense of community, and the unwavering support of our employees. We are excited to continue driving positive change and growth in the logistics industry."

On October 8, 2024, the CO—100 will be celebrated at a premier event held at the historic headquarters of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. The event will feature a VIP experience and provide access to some of the most influential names in business through the CO—100 Small Business Forum. At the evening awards dinner, 10 Top Businesses will be recognized across 10 categories of excellence and will each receive $2,000. One overall CO—100 Top Business will be awarded $25,000.

Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, praised the honorees, stating, "As the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great. The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."

GoShare looks forward to celebrating this prestigious honor and continuing to make a significant impact in the logistics sector.

About GoShare: GoShare connects businesses and consumers with professional drivers for on-demand delivery and logistics services. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and efficiency, GoShare is transforming the way goods are delivered. Learn more about GoShare at https://goshare.co

https://goshare.co/goshare-named-one-of-americas-top-100-small-businesses-by-the-u-s-chamber-of-commerce/

About US Chamber of Commerce: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO—100 list celebrates 100 businesses driving growth and innovation in their communities and around the world. Learn more at https://www.uschamber.com/co/co100

