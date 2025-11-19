GoShare Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

This achievement is a reflection of our incredible team, delivery pros, customers who trust GoShare to move what matters & investors who believe in our mission. Our focus on AI-powered delivery optimization & integration with major retailers continues to set us apart in the logistics industry. Post this

"We're honored to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. This achievement is a reflection of our incredible team, our delivery professionals, our customers who trust GoShare to move what matters, and our investors who believe in our mission. Our focus on AI-powered delivery optimization and seamless integration with major retailers continues to set us apart in the logistics industry."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants, demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors."

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year period, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Companies are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To be eligible, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that significantly contributes to operating revenues, have base-year revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year revenues of at least US$5 million, be in business for a minimum of four years, and be headquartered in North America.

About GoShare

GoShare connects businesses and individuals with a network of more than 75,000 delivery professionals who provide on demand delivery & moving services. With its proprietary platform, GoShare enables retailers, distributors, and consumers to move big and bulky items quickly and efficiently. The company's technology includes APIs, iOS and Android apps, and a web dashboard that create a seamless logistics experience. GoShare operates in over 80 major U.S. metros in 40 states, serving customers like Costco, Tesla, TJX, Sherwin-Williams, and more.

Learn more at www.goshare.co

Media Contact

Travis Sevilla, GoShare, 1 800-213-3184, [email protected], https://goshare.co/

SOURCE GoShare