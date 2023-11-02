Goshwara Launches the Ark Collection, a Symphony of Fine Jewels Inspired by Nature's Marvels

I wanted to focus on the beauty and diversity of animals, while raising awareness about animal welfare and promoting kindness towards them. Post this

Encapsulating the essence of each wondrous creature, Ark reflects upon her love of animals. A vivid palette resonates with the spirit of the wild, while color, form, and texture captivate the eye. The jewels honor the diverse creatures that roam the land, swim the seas, and soar through the skies. "I wanted to focus on the beauty and diversity of animals, while raising awareness about animal welfare and promoting kindness towards them," says Sweta Jain.

Ever evolving, the remarkable assortment pays homage to the indomitable spirit and unique qualities inspired by Earth's noble land creatures. The Ark Collection Cheetah Brooch/Pendant is a testament to the cheetah's boundless speed and grace. With its sleek design and vibrant gemstones, this piece captures the essence of this magnificent feline. Embodying wisdom, strength, and familial bonds, the elephant is a beacon of grace and resilience. The Ark Collection showcases a range of Elephant Brooch/Pendants, each meticulously crafted. These pieces serve as a tribute to the elephant's deep sense of community and its gentle yet formidable nature. Man's faithful companion, the dog is a symbol of loyalty, companionship, and unconditional love. The collection features Dog Brooch/Pendants. By wearing these pieces, one carries with them the traits of trustworthiness and devotion, a reminder to embrace the bonds that bring strength and comfort.

The awe-inspiring sea creatures of Ark connect the wearer's inner strength to the mysteries of the ocean. Representing longevity, protection, and wisdom, the turtle is a revered symbol across cultures worldwide. Ark features exquisite Turtle Brooch/Pendants, each evoking its steadfast nature and ability to navigate through life's currents with grace and purpose. As fellow creatures of the water, fish embody adaptability, transformation, and freedom. The Fish Brooch/Pendant is a stunning representation of these dynamic and vibrant creatures. Wearing it is an affirmation of one's own adaptability, and the courage to embrace change.

Inspirited by the majestic creatures of the air, the Ark collection also connects to the boundless skies. A symbol of transformation, adaptability, and harmony, the dragonfly is a marvel of the natural world. Ark's Dragonfly Brooch/Pendant is a stunning representation of this ethereal creature. Wearing it is an affirmation of one's own capacity for growth, transformation, and a harmonious existence. The collection's Owl Brooch/Pendant embodies the owl's keen insight and ability to see beyond the surface. Adorning it signifies a connection to one's inner wisdom and a reminder of the power of perception. As the king of the skies, the eagle represents power, vision, and resilience. The Eagle Brooch/Pendant is a testament to the eagle's commanding presence. It captures the eagle's sharp focus and its unwavering pursuit of goals. For the wearer, it carries the traits of strength, vision, and the courage to reach new heights.

"Today more than ever, it's important to protect our environment. And being humane to animals is correlated to that. In addition, saving some of the species will give the future generations a chance to enjoy the beauty of these animals the way we had an opportunity to," says Sweta Jain. "To that effect, a part of the proceeds from the sale of pieces from the 'Ark' Collection will be donated to animal and environment-related charities.''

Ark Collection is a testament to Sweta Jain's lifelong passion for animals, where Goshwara profoundly connects the wearer to the natural world in a meaningful way. Its breathtaking assembly of gemstones is meticulously crafted, and each piece exudes both sophistication and whimsy. To explore the Ark Collection, and experience the enchanting world of Goshwara, visit https://goshwara.com/ or follow @goshwara on Instagram. For inquiries regarding this press release, contact Pietra Communications at [email protected] or call 212-913-9761.

About Goshwara:

Founded by Sweta Jain, Goshwara is a world-renowned jewelry brand celebrated for its exquisite designs and masterful craftsmanship. With a rich legacy spanning almost two decades, Goshwara has become synonymous with timeless elegance and artistic innovation. Each piece attests to Sweta Jain's unwavering dedication to creating jewelry that transcends trends and speaks to the heart of its wearer. Discover the world of Goshwara at https://goshwara.com/.

