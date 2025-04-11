GoSkills Unveils AI Tutor to Transform Workplace Training with Real-Time, Personalized Support

GoSkills launches "Ask AI," a smart virtual tutor that delivers instant, personalized support—transforming how professionals learn on the job. Discover how it's reshaping corporate training.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoSkills is excited to announce the launch of "Ask AI", a powerful new virtual tutor designed to support learners with personalized, on-demand guidance—anytime, anywhere. This cutting-edge tool is set to enhance how professionals engage with learning content, making corporate training more efficient, effective, and learner-friendly.
The AI tutor is now available across GoSkills courses and even custom courses created by organizations. This revolutionary technology provides individual learners as well as those learning in a team with conversational, intelligent support that mimics the experience of having a personal tutor by their side.
How the tutor empowers learners
By simply clicking "Ask AI" within any course, learners have access to:
- 24/7 Learning support:
Whether it's during work breaks, after hours, or on the weekend, learners can get instant help. This flexibility supports self-paced learning and ensures no one is left behind.
- Interactive conversations:
Learners can use any supported language to ask anything, from simple clarifications to in-depth questions. The tutor engages in friendly, back-and-forth dialogue that boosts motivation and comprehension, answering questions like:
- "What can I use XLOOKUP for?"
- "Can you explain project management constraints to me like I'm 5?"
- "How long will it take to finish the course if I study for 10 minutes a day?"
- Personalized guidance:
The AI tutor offers instant explanations, summaries, and clarifications based solely on the course material, preventing inaccuracies and hallucinations. Responses are tailored to the learner's questions and learning style, helping reinforce understanding and reduce learning gaps.
- Smarter course navigation:
The tutor can guide learners to specific lessons, track progress, and even create a personalized study plan. It also helps reduce time spent searching for answers, so learners can stay focused and make the most of every study session.
Ask AI not only streamlines the learning experience, but also builds learner confidence by offering just-in-time support and clarity, right when it's needed most. This turns potential points of frustration into moments of progress, keeping learners engaged and moving forward.
About GoSkills
GoSkills is an online learning platform that helps teams and individuals upskill with bite-sized, expert-led courses. Our mission is to make learning simple, engaging, and effective—so professionals can reach their goals faster.
