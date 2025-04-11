GoSkills Unveils AI Tutor to Transform Workplace Training with Real-Time, Personalized Support

"We're thrilled to introduce Ask AI," said GoSkills co-founder Bhavneet Chahal. "It's designed to empower learners with real-time support and help them stay motivated and on track. This is a major step toward more personalized, accessible learning for today's workforce." Post this

How the tutor empowers learners

By simply clicking "Ask AI" within any course, learners have access to:

24/7 Learning support:

Whether it's during work breaks, after hours, or on the weekend, learners can get instant help. This flexibility supports self-paced learning and ensures no one is left behind.

Interactive conversations:

Learners can use any supported language to ask anything, from simple clarifications to in-depth questions. The tutor engages in friendly, back-and-forth dialogue that boosts motivation and comprehension, answering questions like:

"What can I use XLOOKUP for?"

"Can you explain project management constraints to me like I'm 5?"

"How long will it take to finish the course if I study for 10 minutes a day?"

Personalized guidance:

The AI tutor offers instant explanations, summaries, and clarifications based solely on the course material, preventing inaccuracies and hallucinations. Responses are tailored to the learner's questions and learning style, helping reinforce understanding and reduce learning gaps.

Smarter course navigation:

The tutor can guide learners to specific lessons, track progress, and even create a personalized study plan. It also helps reduce time spent searching for answers, so learners can stay focused and make the most of every study session.

Ask AI not only streamlines the learning experience, but also builds learner confidence by offering just-in-time support and clarity, right when it's needed most. This turns potential points of frustration into moments of progress, keeping learners engaged and moving forward.

