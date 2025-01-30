Gospel Plus Festival Brings Powerful Voices and Musical Diversity to Frederick

A dynamic lineup of acclaimed artists, festival showcases evolution of gospel through its intersection with blues, jazz, R&B, and contemporary sounds

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gospel Plus Festival, a three-day celebration of gospel music and its deep roots in American history, will take place from February 27 to March 1, 2025, at New Spire Arts and the Weinberg Center for the Arts. Featuring a dynamic lineup of acclaimed artists, this festival showcases the evolution of gospel through its intersection with blues, jazz, R&B, and contemporary sounds.

Tickets start at $25 for each event and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, or patrons can purchase a 3-day pass to all three events for $60 by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street. Discounts are available for students, children, military, and seniors.

The festival opens on Thursday, February 27, at 7:30 PM at New Spire Arts with Common Chords, a duo featuring Matt Watroba and Robert Jones. Their program, Music That Matters, takes audiences on a journey through the evolution of American music, tracing the fusion of European and African influences from the early spirituals of the 1840s to modern hip-hop. With an emphasis on cultural diversity and the power of music to foster understanding, Common Chords offers an enlightening and inspiring start to the festival.

On Friday, February 28, at 8:00 PM at the Weinberg Center, audiences will be captivated by The Harlem Gospel Travelers. Fresh off their 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, these groundbreaking vocalists—Ifedayo Gatling, Dennis Bailey, and George Marage—are redefining gospel for a new generation. With their latest album, Rhapsody, the trio explores the intersection of gospel, soul, and funk, drawing inspiration from the lesser-known gospel funk movement of the 1960s and beyond. As the first openly queer artists nominated in their category, The Harlem Gospel Travelers bring a powerful message of inclusion and musical innovation to the stage.

On Saturday, March 1, at 8:00 PM at the Weinberg Center, bass-baritone Joseph Parrish will deliver an unforgettable evening of music that bridges the worlds of opera, gospel, and classical performance. A winner of the 2022 YCA Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, Parrish is a Juilliard-trained vocalist who has performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall. He will be joined by three extraordinary gospel choirs—the Asbury United Methodist Church Choir, the Tabitha James Singers, and the AUMC Adoration Choir—to create a breathtaking and soul-stirring performance.

