Got Pets? BEHAVIOR MATTERS FOR CATS AND DOGS is now available!

Cats or dogs, we love them all - but how many of the pets we bring home, get to stay there? Behavior concerns are listed in the top reasons for pet surrender at shelters and for guardians consulting animal professionals. Pet problems ranging from: Unacceptable Elimination, Aggression, Separation Anxiety, Reactivity, Resource Guarding, Socialization, Excessive Vocalization, Training, and more… "According to the ASPCA's National Rehoming Survey, pet problems are the most common reason that owners rehome their pet, accounting for 47% of rehomed dogs and 42% of rehomed cats."(1)

Frania Shelley-Grielen's new book offers top level expertise to better understand why behavior issues are happening along with strategies and guidelines to help keep more cats and dogs at home. BEHAVIOR MATTERS FOR CATS AND DOGS is an essential, inclusive resource for cat people, dog people, cat and dog people, and industry experts, offering a deeper dive into animal behavior science along with go to protocols for better outcomes. For not just the possible, maybe, "how to fix's," but the "how come's," and why they matter.

BEHAVIOR MATTERS FOR CATS AND DOGS looks to the research and draws from practice with applied animal behavior for our companion animals, to offer insightful guidance and astute approaches to help towards modifying behaviors and deepening the human animal bond with companion animals. Formatted with standalone sections for individual behaviors and essential chapters on natural history, enrichment needs, body language, communication, the most humane and effective training practices, and how our own behavior impacts it all - this book is a must read for every pet lover and pet expert.

Frania Shelley-Grielen is applied animal behaviorist, author, and educator who holds a Masters Degree in Animal Behavior and a Masters Degree in Urban Planning. Frania specializes in behavior modification work and training with cats, dogs, birds, and humane management for urban wildlife. She is a licensed Pet Care Technician Instructor for vocational schools, a certified Doggone Safe Bite Safety Educator, and a member of the International Society for Applied Ethology and the Pet Professional Guild (the only force free trade organization).

