Gotham West Studios Launches Season 3 of Folktown, Exploring the Dark Legends of New Orleans

"New Orleans is a treasure trove of dark and captivating stories, from vampires and werewolves to voodoo queens—this season's tales will haunt you long after the episode ends." — Amanda Johnson, co-host of Folktown

Key episodes in Season 3 include:

The Vampires of New Orleans : John and Wayne Carter – The terrifying legend of two brothers whose vampiric reputation haunts the city's folklore.

: – The terrifying legend of two brothers whose vampiric reputation haunts the city's folklore. The Rougarou – A deep dive into the terrifying Cajun werewolf legend, said to stalk the bayous of Louisiana .

. Madame LaLaurie – The grisly tale of Delphine LaLaurie, whose acts of cruelty and torture in her French Quarter mansion continue to horrify.

Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau – The life and legend of one of New Orleans' most iconic and influential figures, exploring her role in shaping the city's voodoo culture.

"New Orleans is the perfect setting for Season 3," says co-host Amanda Johnson. "The city's history is filled with chilling tales of vampires, werewolves, and voodoo magic. It's a storyteller's dream."

With its trademark blend of cinematic storytelling and meticulous research, Folktown brings these dark legends to life, creating an immersive experience that fans of true crime and the paranormal won't want to miss.

The season finale will air during the week of Halloween, promising a thrilling conclusion to a spine-tingling season.

Listen to Season 3 of Folktown now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. For more information, visit FolktownPodcast.com.

