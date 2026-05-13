GoTimesharing and Roadtrippers Partner to Deliver Curated Road Trip Itineraries and Top Timeshare Resort Picks for Summer

Itineraries help travelers discover the best routes, attractions, and rentable resorts ahead of key seasonal festivities
WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoTimesharing.com, a platform developed by ARDA for travelers who are interested in learning about the many perks of timesharing, has partnered with Roadtrippers, the leading road trip planning platform in the U.S., to launch new itineraries around major summer celebrations – from soccer's biggest event to cities commemorating America's 250th anniversary.
The itineraries explore the best routes to join in on the fun this summer, including:
- A West Coast soccer road trip from San Diego to Seattle, featuring iconic stops like Santa Monica Pier, Fisherman's Wharf, and Space Needle, plus comfortable timeshare stays along the way.
- A Central U.S. soccer route from Houston to Kansas City, highlighting attractions like Space Center Houston and The Alamo, with standout timeshare accommodations throughout the journey.
- An East Coast soccer travel guide from Miami to Boston, featuring beachside escapes, Times Square, and spacious timeshare resorts along the route.
- A guide to America250 celebrations, from Charleston to Colonial Williamsburg, with timeshare resorts close to the festivities.
According to recent data from ARDA, timeshare owners are significantly more likely to visit key attractions and events this summer, with 40% of owners specifically planning to attend a sporting event while on their road trip, compared to 24% of other U.S. travelers who plan to do the same.
"With an exciting lineup of events and getaways on the calendar this summer, travelers are looking for accommodations that make family trips both easy and enjoyable," said ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel. "Spacious stays in timeshares close to the action help take the stress out of planning, so families can focus on making memories together. And, as more Americans opt for road trips over air travel this season, the nearly 1,500 timeshare resorts located in convenient drive-to destinations offer a comfortable place to recharge after a long day on the road."
For travelers who are looking to plan ahead, GoTimesharing also created three leaf-peeping routes across the Southern U.S., New England, and the Mountain West, all featuring additional rentable timeshare getaways.
To download these free itineraries, including additional road tripping itineraries from GoTimesharing, visit the GoTimesharing page on Roadtrippers.com.
About ARDA
ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 300 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's work — including proactive advocacy — touches every role within the timeshare industry. Developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resellers, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts are all part of the ARDA network, including popular companies such as Disney Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Westgate, and Wyndham Destinations. As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.
Media Contact
Lauren McCommon, ARDA, 1 3212815356, [email protected], GoTimesharing.com
SOURCE ARDA
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