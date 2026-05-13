GoTimesharing and Roadtrippers Partner to Deliver Curated Road Trip Itineraries and Top Timeshare Resort Picks for Summer

"As more Americans opt for road trips over air travel this season, the nearly 1,500 timeshare resorts located in convenient drive-to destinations offer a comfortable place to recharge after a long day on the road." - Jason Gamel, ARDA President & CEO Post this

According to recent data from ARDA, timeshare owners are significantly more likely to visit key attractions and events this summer, with 40% of owners specifically planning to attend a sporting event while on their road trip, compared to 24% of other U.S. travelers who plan to do the same.

"With an exciting lineup of events and getaways on the calendar this summer, travelers are looking for accommodations that make family trips both easy and enjoyable," said ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel. "Spacious stays in timeshares close to the action help take the stress out of planning, so families can focus on making memories together. And, as more Americans opt for road trips over air travel this season, the nearly 1,500 timeshare resorts located in convenient drive-to destinations offer a comfortable place to recharge after a long day on the road."

For travelers who are looking to plan ahead, GoTimesharing also created three leaf-peeping routes across the Southern U.S., New England, and the Mountain West, all featuring additional rentable timeshare getaways.

To download these free itineraries, including additional road tripping itineraries from GoTimesharing, visit the GoTimesharing page on Roadtrippers.com.

About ARDA

ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 300 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's work — including proactive advocacy — touches every role within the timeshare industry. Developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resellers, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts are all part of the ARDA network, including popular companies such as Disney Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Westgate, and Wyndham Destinations. As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.

Media Contact

Lauren McCommon, ARDA, 1 3212815356, [email protected], GoTimesharing.com

SOURCE ARDA