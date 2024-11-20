Gotomyerp Acquires Emerge Business Consulting. Sage Intacct, Sage 100, Sage 300 Customer's Welcome

"This acquisition allows us to offer an end-to-end solution that combines Emerge's consulting excellence with our state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, providing clients with a powerful toolkit for growth and efficiency." Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Greg Giachino and Emerge Business Consultants into the gotomyerp family," said Robert Eppele, CEO of gotomyerp. "This acquisition allows us to offer an end-to-end solution that combines Emerge's consulting excellence with our state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, providing clients with a powerful toolkit for growth and efficiency."

Benefits of the Acquisition

Sage Software Authorized Reseller for Sage Intacct, Sage 100, Sage 300 and Sage 500. Gotomyerp increases its offering of leading software from Sage Software products to new and existing customers.

Enhanced Consulting Services: Gotomyerp will now offer specialized ERP consulting through the team at Emerge, providing clients with tailored strategies for ERP selection and process optimization.

Seamless Cloud Integration: Clients will enjoy smoother ERP integrations into gotomyerp's secure cloud environment, improving accessibility, performance, and reliability.

Increased Operational Efficiency: The combined expertise of both companies will enable businesses to streamline operations and optimize resource management within the cloud.

"Joining gotomyerp provides Emerge with a unique opportunity to scale our services and offer our clients even greater support," said Brandon Smith, former Managing Partner at Emerge Business Consulting. "We look forward to enhancing the ERP and business optimization capabilities of gotomyerp's robust client base."

For more information on how this acquisition will benefit current and future clients, please visit www.gotomyerp.com or contact the media representatives below.

About gotomyerp

Gotomyerp provides secure, fully managed cloud hosting services for QuickBooks and Sage applications. Dedicated to delivering reliable, scalable, and secure environments, gotomyerp supports businesses in various industries with their cloud ERP needs.

About Emerge Business Consulting

Emerge Business Consulting specializes in business process optimization and ERP implementations, helping organizations enhance efficiency and achieve growth through tailored ERP strategies and solutions.

Media Contact

Robert Eppele, gotomyerp, 1 (877) 888-5525, [email protected], https://www.gotomyerp.com/

Twitter

SOURCE gotomyerp