Gotomyerp Provides Critical Update On Addressing The QuickBooks 'Certificate Revoked' Issue

"The digital landscape is prone to challenges, and what truly counts is the collective response and dedication towards resolution." Tweet this

"The digital landscape is prone to challenges, and what truly counts is the collective response and dedication towards resolution," says George Khairallah, Chief Technical Officer for gotomyerp. "We were acutely aware of the urgency surrounding this issue and are laser-focused on guiding our users through this phase."

Updates and Solutions as of August 25th, 2023:

An initial QuickBooks Web Connector (QWC) patch has been deployed, requiring users to re-accept the application certificate during synchronization.

Third-party apps, like Avalara, are still working through integration challenges, but the QuickBooks Web Connector update has proven effective for most third-party integrations.

Users experiencing revocation errors with third-party applications using Symantec certificates are advised to engage with the software's publisher for updates.

Gotomyerp's support team is on standby, ready to assist users encountering errors with third-party integrations at [email protected].

"We have worked with our software partners to assist them in restoring normalcy for all QuickBooks Desktop users and will continue to provide real-time updates through our system status page," adds Khairallah.

For more information or to read the full update, visit:

https://www.gotomyerp.com/addressing-the-quickbooks-certificate-revocation-issue/

For support on managing Quickbooks QWC and third-party integrations, visit: https://support.gotomyerp.com/portal/en/kb/articles/manage-quickbooks-qwc-and-third-party-integrations

George Khairallah is available for interviews to discuss the update, the challenges QuickBooks users are facing, and the comprehensive solutions offered by gotomyerp to restore secure, efficient operations.

About gotomyerp:

Gotomyerp is a leading cloud hosting provider for QuickBooks and Sage applications across the United States and Canada. The company is committed to high performance, continuous support, and data security, offering seamless cloud migration and integration services to meet rigorous regulatory requirements.

Media Contact

Robert Eppele, gotomyerp, 1 (877) 888-5525, [email protected], https://www.gotomyerp.com/

Twitter

SOURCE gotomyerp