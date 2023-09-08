Gotomyerp Provides Critical Update On Addressing The QuickBooks 'Certificate Revoked' Issue

Comprehensive Guidance and Solutions for Users Experiencing QuickBooks Web Connector Certificate Revocation Errors
COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gotomyerp, a leader in cloud-hosted QuickBooks and Sage applications, has released an in-depth update on the 'Certificate Revoked' error affecting QuickBooks Web Connector users. The company aims to equip users with accurate information and actionable steps, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to resolving this prevalent concern.
The 'Certificate Revoked' issue is not limited to the gotomyerp hosting platform but affects nearly all QuickBooks Desktop users. Intuit, the parent company of QuickBooks, had escalated the matter to 'priority one status,' working closely with DigiCert and Microsoft to pinpoint the root cause affecting third-party applications.
"The digital landscape is prone to challenges, and what truly counts is the collective response and dedication towards resolution," says George Khairallah, Chief Technical Officer for gotomyerp. "We were acutely aware of the urgency surrounding this issue and are laser-focused on guiding our users through this phase."
Updates and Solutions as of August 25th, 2023:
An initial QuickBooks Web Connector (QWC) patch has been deployed, requiring users to re-accept the application certificate during synchronization.
Third-party apps, like Avalara, are still working through integration challenges, but the QuickBooks Web Connector update has proven effective for most third-party integrations.
Users experiencing revocation errors with third-party applications using Symantec certificates are advised to engage with the software's publisher for updates.
Gotomyerp's support team is on standby, ready to assist users encountering errors with third-party integrations at [email protected].
"We have worked with our software partners to assist them in restoring normalcy for all QuickBooks Desktop users and will continue to provide real-time updates through our system status page," adds Khairallah.
About gotomyerp:
Gotomyerp is a leading cloud hosting provider for QuickBooks and Sage applications across the United States and Canada. The company is committed to high performance, continuous support, and data security, offering seamless cloud migration and integration services to meet rigorous regulatory requirements.
