GoTu Expands Digital Marketplace Amid Nationwide Dental Staffing Crisis

MIAMI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoTu, a pioneering digital talent marketplace for the dental industry, has announced its expansion into the Western US corridor, to help markets that are suffering from a critical shortage of dental professionals. As of July 15, GoTu is available in California and has strengthened its presence in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Utah. The digital marketplace will expand to Washington and Oregon this fall.

This expansion highlights the urgent need for reliable dental professionals amid an ongoing shortage of registered dental hygienists. According to Becker's Dental + DSO Review, California has 517 dental professional shortage areas. The data also found that the U.S. needs nearly 10,000 dental professionals to curtail the shortage.

"GoTu's expansion into the Western U.S. corridor represents our commitment to solving the dental staffing crisis," said Cary Gahm, co-founder and co-CEO of GoTu. "Our innovative platform ensures communities receive the dental care they need by connecting practices with top-tier professionals."

According to Ed Thomas, GoTu co-founder and co-CEO, the company is uniquely positioned to address this challenge with its innovative platform, connecting dental offices with highly skilled professionals and ensuring communities receive the dental care they need.

"Our mission is to provide an immediate solution to the dental staffing crisis by creating immediate communication between dental offices in need and professionals seeking shifts," said Thomas. "As our platform evolves, we recognize the growing demand to serve areas of need."

Founded in 2019 to address the dental industry's chronic staffing crisis, the platform has connected more than 25,000 dental offices with over 45,000 dental professionals. GoTu continues to advocate for creative solutions to the staffing crisis. Most recently, the company launched a transformative scholarship aimed at advancing diversity and excellence in dentistry.

Dental practices and dental professionals can access the GoTu platform by downloading the app.

For more information, please visit https://joingotu.com/.

About GoTu

GoTu is a pioneering, technology-driven workforce solution and skill-sharing marketplace serving the dental industry. The platform allows dental offices to contract directly with registered dental hygienists, dental assistants, and associate dentists to fill both short-term and permanent positions. Launched in 2019 as a response to the growing staffing crisis in the dental industry, the platform has connected more than 25,000 dental offices with over 45,000 dental professionals. Founders and childhood friends Cary Gahm and Edward Thomas, in collaboration with Debra Simmons, RDH, have grown the Miami-based business from a bootstrapped startup to an institutional, investor-backed powerhouse with 150+ dedicated team members. For more information, visit joingotu.com.

