GoTu Technology, Inc. Ranks No. 42 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

This is the Miami-based dental staffing marketplace's first appearance on the prestigious list.

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. recently revealed that GoTu Technology, Inc., ranked 42 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the Miami-based dental staffing marketplace's first appearance on the prestigious list.

The annual ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being named on the Inc. 5000 list is a powerful validation of our mission to empower the dental community," said Cary Gahm, co-founder and co-CEO of GoTu. "This achievement belongs to our incredible team, who are redefining what's possible in our industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Being in the top 1% is proof of the impact we're making," said GoTu co-founder and co-CEO Edward Thomas. "At GoTu, we're thriving by focusing on delivering unmatched value and flexibility to our users. I'm incredibly proud of our team and community that are changing the way the world works."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Founded in 2019 by tech visionaries Ed Thomas and Cary Gahm, the company has evolved from a modest team of two to a thriving workforce of more than 150. Its user-friendly platform connects over 25,000 dental offices with over 45,000 verified dental professionals and has filled more than 125,000 shifts across more than 30 states.

About GoTu

GoTu is a pioneering, technology-driven workforce solution and skill-sharing marketplace serving the dental industry. The platform allows dental offices to contract directly with registered dental hygienists, dental assistants, and associate dentists to fill both short-term and permanent positions. Launched in 2019 as a response to the growing staffing crisis in the dental industry, the platform has connected more than 25,000 dental offices with over 45,000 dental professionals. Founders and childhood friends Cary Gahm and Edward Thomas, in collaboration with Debra Simmons, RDH, have grown the Miami-based business from a bootstrapped startup to an institutional, investor-backed powerhouse with 150+ dedicated team members. For more information, visit joingotu.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

