Gourmet Toast, Juice and Smoothie Franchise Toastique Celebrated Grand Opening of First CA Location on Balboa Island in Newport Beach on September 16th

Satisfying the consumer demand for healthy, transparent meals, Toastique brought its revolutionary wellness-focused menu to Balboa Island in Newport Beach on 9/16.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toastique, the gourmet toast, juice, and smoothie sensation with 20 open locations, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Newport Beach at 226 Marine Ave, Newport Beach, CA that took place on September 16th. On a mission to bring nutrition, health and overall well-being closer to consumers across North America, Toastique has been entering several new markets as entrepreneurs recognize the strength of the brand's innovative business model, unique consumer offering and simplified operations.

One such entrepreneur is Rhea Cayenne, the newest member of the Toastique franchise family and the owner behind the upcoming Newport Beach location.

Cayenne and her husband have spent the past 20 years living in London with their children but following the pandemic saw the need to be closer to family and relocated to Newport Beach. She worked for over a decade in IT working with a bank that was acquired by Santander Bank and a UK-based concept called Prudential. After moving to California, she became interested in filling a void in the state for a fast-casual concept that would allow her to fulfill her "foodie" dreams, but also provide a great health-conscious option to Newport residents and tourists alike.

"I'm thrilled to introduce the Newport Beach community to our exceptional gourmet toasts, juices and smoothies," said Cayenne. "We're not just offering a meal, but a nutritious experience that I believe will resonate deeply with everyone who walks through our doors. The passion and dedication Toastique brings to health and wellness makes this business a perfect match for me and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Cayenne hopes to continue growing with the brand by signing additional unit agreements in the market with the DC-based concept, officially making its presence coast-to-coast.

"As we expand our footprint, the introduction of Toastique to the state of California in Newport Beach marks a significant milestone, and we are grateful for Rhea for leading this venture," said Brianna Keefe, founder and CEO. "The consistent rise in health-conscious eating choices has solidified our brand's promise. We remain devoted to refining our operations, support and menu, ensuring that passionate entrepreneurs like Rhea can seamlessly introduce Toastique's fresh offerings to their communities."

Newport Beach is just one part of Toastique's extensive growth plan, making this the first location in the state. As a whole, Toastique has wrapped up the first half of 2023 with five new openings, 27 new signings and entered several markets such as Hoboken and Chatham, New Jersey; Columbia, Maryland; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

As America's love for gourmet toast grows — underscored by a whopping monthly spend of nearly $900,000 on avocado toast — Toastique is filling a significant gap in the market, specializing in artisanal toast-based delicacies, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls. Toastique believes that healthy food should be simple to understand and appreciate, easy to enjoy and above all, accessible to everyone — offering all the benefits of a typical cold juice bar but with the added micro-café toast concept. The brand is healthy, fast-casual food — a rare combination in today's restaurant industry.

Now, the team is looking for more like-minded individuals who want to bring the wholesome and delicious Toastique experience to their communities by leveraging an impressively scalable and simple business model.

"This is a great way to open a chic, inviting café featuring healthy, all-natural foods that are as wholesome as they are delicious," Keefe. "For those who are passionate about health and wellness, with a desire to serve as an ambassador of healthy eating to their community, the time has never been better to join the Toastique family and get in on the ground floor of a rapidly-growing franchise."

By the end of the year, Toastique locations will open in Newport Beach, California; Tampa and Sarasota, Florida; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Bakersfield, California; and Dallas, Texas. Next year, Toastique anticipates entering Nashville, Charlotte, San Jose, Los Angeles, Michigan, Omaha, Austin, Atlanta, San Antonio and Las Vegas.

About Toastique:

Toastique, a gourmet toast franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be simple to understand and appreciate, easy to enjoy, and above all, accessible to everyone. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation, Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded it to include 20 total units and 112 franchise units signed across the country.

