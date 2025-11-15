Gourmia's New 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer Makes Every Gourmia's New 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer Makes Every Meal Delicious, Available at Walmart

This new 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is beautifully designed and easy to use, with helpful cooking prompts, one-touch controls, and a large viewing window so you can literally watch your food crisp to perfection. It makes everyday meals fast, healthy and full of flavor. Post this

Smart Cooking Made Effortless

The Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer features 8 one-touch cooking functions that let users air fry, bake, roast, or dehydrate with ease. The large digital display shows both temperature and time at a glance, along with a clear progress indicator so you always know how far along you are in the cooking process. Chefs can easily fine-tune each setting for precise results. The optional preheat function gets things started fast and ensures even cooking every time, and the turn reminder prompts users to shake or flip food halfway through for the perfect crisp.

See What's Cooking

The large viewing window gives cooks a front-row seat to the action, letting them monitor food at a glance with no interruptions, no guesswork. From fries and wings to roasted veggies and salmon, users can watch every golden, crispy moment.

Crispy Flavor, Less Oil

Powered by Gourmia's FryForce 360° Technology™, the air fryer uses fast, powerful air circulation to deliver crispy, golden textures with up to 80% less oil than traditional frying. Every meal comes out delicious, and it is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy indulgent flavors the healthier way.

Designed for Everyday Living

The dishwasher-safe basket and crisper tray make cleanup quick and convenient. The nonstick coating is formulated without PFAS, PFOA, PTFE or lead. A recipe book is included with ideas for snacks, weeknight dinners, and even healthy desserts so you can get the most out of your new favorite kitchen companion.

Modern Look, Everyday Versatility

Available in white, gray, and black, the 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer brings a clean, contemporary look to any countertop. Compact yet roomy, it's perfect for couples, small families, or anyone who wants a faster, healthier way to cook and look good doing it.

Pricing and Availability

The Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer will be available exclusively this Black Friday season at Walmart in white, black and gray (gray is also available in-store), with a Walmart Annual Event price of $39.84 (originally $129.00).

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia is one of America's leading air fryer brands and one of the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brands. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

