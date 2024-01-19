Government Customer-Experience and Service-Design Consultancy Technical Assent Appraised at CMMI-SVC Level 3

Of the 15,000 Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Businesses, only three have achieved a CMMI-SVC Level 3 rating. This third-party appraisal validates Technical Assent's strong internal processes, which gives assurance to government contracting offices that Technical Assent can reliably achieve results for government clients.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technical Assent, a leading federal government customer-experience and service-design consultancy, today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration for Services (CMMI-SVC®).

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. Williamsburg Process Solutions, LLC, performed the appraisal.

"Excellence is not a singular act but a habit earned through every day practice," said John DiLuna II, Technical Assent Chief Executive Officer. "Technical Assent's CMMI-SVC® Level 3 demonstrates our corporate growth mindset and our habitual pursuit of quality."

Of the 15,000 Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Technical Assent is one of just three that has achieved a maturity rating of CMMI-SVC® Level 3. CMMI serves as the base for Technical Assent's CX maturity service that helps government clients build and scale their own CX organizations.

"CMMI-SVC is the foundation that undergirds our motto of delivering Services that Inspire," continued DiLuna. "Through daily practice, we earn our clients' confidence in taking on more complex projects and have increased confidence in our ability to deliver high quality services consistently across our entire portfolio."

In federal contracting, contracting officers have very limited options in being able to validate that a given company has the internal structure to fulfill what it promises in a proposal; an independent CMMI appraisal provides that assurance and thus greatly reduces risk to the government. Technical Assent's current government clients include the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of Defense, and U.S. Department of Agriculture. Technical Assent specializes in customer experience, service design, digital strategy, human-centered design (HCD), data science, design thinking, and change management for federal government.

About Technical Assent

Government is the world's largest service provider and platform of human interactions. Technical Assent exists to ensure these services deliver relevant value, are easy for people to use, and earn trust in the founding principles of our country. Technical Assent's Service Optimization Lifecycle links the critical capabilities needed to optimize performance of government services by keeping customers as the focal point. They improve the performance of government services using experience as the primary driver for change using three core capabilities—Experience Design, Solution Implementation, and Service Management.

