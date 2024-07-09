Government of Angola Collaborates with NetActuate to Power the .AO Top Level Domain on DNS Anycast Network

"We are proud to partner with the government of Angola in enhancing their online infrastructure through our DNS anycast network." - Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. Post this

NetActuate, leveraging its extensive global network infrastructure, helped ensure a seamless AO zone transfer, providing reliable DNS resolution capabilities for Angola's domain names. This implementation is set to bolster the country's digital infrastructure and support its growing online presence.

To support ongoing operations and optimization, NetActuate will provide comprehensive traffic monitoring tools. These tools enable real-time analytics and trend detection, empowering stakeholders with actionable insights into DNS performance.

"This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to being digitally inclusive and supporting national digital initiatives for organizations across the globe," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "We are proud to partner with the government of Angola in enhancing their online infrastructure through our DNS anycast network."

For more information about NetActuate's DNS anycast solutions, our ccTLD program and partnerships, visit http://www.netactuate.com.

Media Contact

Head of Marketing, NetActuate, +1.800.419.2656, [email protected], https://netactuate.com

Twitter

SOURCE NetActuate