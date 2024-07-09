Government of Angola Collaborates with NetActuate to Power the .AO Top Level Domain on DNS Anycast Network

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate, in collaboration with the government of Angola, announces a strategic partnership to leverage NetActuate's global anycast network for the .ao Top Level Domain. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing the stability and performance of Angola's domain name infrastructure.
The government of Angola, represented by the .AO ccTLD (Country Code Top-Level Domain), with approximately 20 thousand domains, sought to transition management from DNS.pt in Portugal to a dedicated autonomous ccTLD infrastructure within Angola. Responding to their needs, NetActuate facilitated the successful integration of the AO zone into their global anycast network. This partnership underscores a commitment to delivering reliable and efficient domain name services.
NetActuate, leveraging its extensive global network infrastructure, helped ensure a seamless AO zone transfer, providing reliable DNS resolution capabilities for Angola's domain names. This implementation is set to bolster the country's digital infrastructure and support its growing online presence.
To support ongoing operations and optimization, NetActuate will provide comprehensive traffic monitoring tools. These tools enable real-time analytics and trend detection, empowering stakeholders with actionable insights into DNS performance.
"This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to being digitally inclusive and supporting national digital initiatives for organizations across the globe," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "We are proud to partner with the government of Angola in enhancing their online infrastructure through our DNS anycast network."
For more information about NetActuate's DNS anycast solutions, our ccTLD program and partnerships, visit http://www.netactuate.com.
Media Contact
Head of Marketing, NetActuate, +1.800.419.2656, [email protected], https://netactuate.com
SOURCE NetActuate
Share this article