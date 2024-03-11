Government Relations Pro Randi F. Hutchinson Re-Joins Greenberg Traurig in D.C.

Randi F. Hutchinson has re-joined global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as of counsel in its federal Government Law & Policy Practice, based in the Washington, D.C., office.

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Randi F. Hutchinson has re-joined global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as of counsel in its federal Government Law & Policy Practice, based in the Washington, D.C., office.

Hutchinson's long bipartisan career includes serving in both chambers of Congress — as a state director in the Senate and a legislative director in the House. She also served in the executive branch in leadership positions and advocated for clients in private practice, including previously at Greenberg Traurig.

"Randi's experience working with, and within, the highest levels of the U.S. government will be a terrific asset to our clients," said Ernest LaMont Greer, co-president of Greenberg Traurig and chairman of the Washington, D.C., office. "We are thrilled to welcome her energetic and entrepreneurial spirit back as we continue to grow in D.C. and around the world."

She rejoins Greenberg Traurig after most recently serving as chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities Service, which provides infrastructure and infrastructure improvements such as water and waste treatment, electric power, and telecommunications services to rural communities.

Prior to that, she served as chief counsel at the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the lead federal government agency responsible for regulating and providing safety oversight of commercial motor vehicles such as large trucks and buses. Hutchinson also served as the immediate past-president of the Spouse's Organization for the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress.

Hutchinson will draw on her experience to support clients from a variety of sectors — including agriculture, construction, education, health care, and transportation — as they navigate the opaque and fast-moving federal legislative landscape.

"Our D.C. office serves as a hub for the firm's global client base seeking to navigate Washington," said Pamela J. Marple, administrative shareholder for the Washington, D.C., office. "A government relations pro of Randi's caliber will expand our ability to provide excellent services and results to clients across the board."

"When considering the next move in my career, I always knew I wanted to rejoin Greenberg Traurig," Hutchinson said. "I look forward to adding my broad experience and industry knowledge to the firm's already deep bench of talented attorneys and government relations professionals."

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Austin, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The team was also named "Law Firm of the Year" for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of "Best Law Firms." The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.

About Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. Office: More than 100 attorneys strong, Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. (GTDC) office is home to a multidisciplinary team of lawyers and government affairs professionals who help clients prepare for risk, respond to adversity, and influence the future. Our clients, who come from nearly every business sector and industry, trust GTDC to offer a wide range of legal services and to handle their most sensitive matters thoroughly, efficiently, and collaboratively. In our office we have former members of Congress and senior Congressional staff, former trial and regulatory attorneys from a spectrum of government agencies, and attorneys with decades of experience handling complex litigation, transactions, and regulatory matters. Our clients benefit from our deep collective knowledge of how government, business, and the law intersect. The office is further strengthened by its vast global presence, an active Pro Bono practice, a diverse roster of professionals, and a commitment to the D.C. community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

