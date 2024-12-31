Government Services Prism Report Evaluates 120+ Digital Identity Vendors; Forecasts $202.5 Billion Revenue Opportunity for Biometric Digital Identity

"The Government Services Prism Report offers unique insight into the challenges, opportunities, and strategic pathways for leveraging biometric digital identity within government services." Post this

A New Vision for Government Services

"The Government Services Prism Report offers unique insight into the challenges, opportunities, and strategic pathways for leveraging biometric digital identity within government services," said Maxine Most, founder and CEO of The Prism Project and Acuity Market Intelligence and report author. "Governments are critical enablers of secure, user-centric identity ecosystems, ensuring that services spanning civil identity, healthcare, social services, and border control are delivered efficiently and securely."

"This report is not just a roadmap for the future of biometric digital identity; it's a call to action for businesses and governments to prioritize secure and inclusive identity solutions," Most added. "Biometric-centric digital identity must form the cornerstone of any reliable and scalable ecosystem as digital transformation accelerates."

What's Inside the Government Services Prism Report

Prism Identity Hierarchy: A visual framework illustrating how identity builds from foundational to transactional levels, anchored by biometric solutions.

Holistic Insights: Analysis of the barriers governments face when adopting biometric technology, including legacy systems, cybersecurity concerns, and budget constraints.

Market Forecasts: Original research predicting an impressive growth trajectory, with global market revenue exceeding $202.5 billion by 2028.

by 2028. Prism Market Landscape Model: Government Services specific version of the proprietary Biometric Digital Identity Prism market framework.

Vendor Evaluations: Proprietary assessment methodology applied to more than 120 vendors and organizations operating in and supporting the global digital identity ecosystem.

Real-World Use Cases: Deployed solutions showcasing how biometric digital identity is currently solving critical challenges for government agencies.

Report Highlights

Revenue Growth: The government services biometric market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.2% from 2024 to 2028.

Transaction Volumes: Asia Pacific leads with 50% of forecasted transaction volumes, followed by North America and Europe .

leads with 50% of forecasted transaction volumes, followed by and . Industry Survey: 66% of respondents actively seek or deploy biometric solutions to improve efficiency and prevent fraud . Key motivators include regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and automation.

. Key motivators include regulatory compliance, prevention, and automation. Critical Market Challenges: Include legacy systems, inclusion barriers, and cybersecurity concerns.

Applications: High impact use cases include civil identity programs, healthcare services, immigration, elections, and emergency response.

Part of the 2024 Prism Reports Series

The Government Services Prism Report is one of four Biometric Digital Identity Prism reports released by The Prism Project in 2024, alongside the Financial Services Prism Report, the Travel and Hospitality Prism Report, and the Flagship Prism Report.

Each report builds on the Biometric Digital Identity Prism, a proprietary market landscape framework that helps influencers and decision-makers understand, evaluate, and implement digital identity technologies and solutions. The Prism is the only truly biometric-centric market model for understanding and evaluating the global digital identity ecosystem. It is based on the foundational conviction that in the age of digital transformation, the only true, reliable link between humans and their digital data is biometrics.

Together, these reports provide in-depth analyses of biometric digital identity's transformative potential across critical industries, addressing unique challenges and opportunities in each domain.

All reports are available for download after a brief registration at https://www.the-prism-project.com/prism-reports.

The Role of Collaboration in a Transformative Era

The success of the Government Services Prism Report is rooted in the collective commitment and forward-thinking contributions of its sponsors and partners, a who's who of the global digital identity intelligentsia. These include:

Anonybit, AuthenticID, Aware, IDEMIA, Identity Week, ID Tech, iiDENTIFii, Incode, Innovatrics, Indicio, Inverid, iProov, Kantara Initiative, Keyless, Peak IDV, SITA, and Tech5.

These industry leaders are helping governments worldwide adopt privacy-first biometric solutions that streamline access to vital services, enhance security, and foster trust. Their dedication to innovation and service excellence aligns with The Prism Project's vision for a secure, inclusive future where identity solutions empower governments and citizens alike.

A Platform of Independence and Integrity

While sponsorship provides organizations with increased visibility and opportunities for profiles and case studies, The Prism Project maintains strict independence and unbiased assessments. Sponsorship does not influence vendor evaluations or rankings, ensuring readers receive transparent, objective insights.

About The Prism Project

The Prism Project (www.the-prism-project.com) is at the forefront of biometric and digital identity research and education. Created by Acuity Market Intelligence, it bridges the gap between identity technology experts and organizations seeking innovative solutions for digital transformation. Through industry collaboration and comprehensive research, The Prism Project empowers influencers and decision-makers to forge a secure, human-centric digital identity future.

About Acuity Market Intelligence

Acuity Market Intelligence (www.acuitymi.com) is a trusted research and strategic advisory firm specializing in biometrics, identity, and digital transformation. Known for delivering actionable insights and proprietary market forecasts, Acuity helps organizations navigate the rapidly evolving digital identity landscape with confidence and clarity.

For further information, interviews, sponsor inquiries, or to download Prism reports, please visit www.the-prism-project.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Maxine Most, The Prism Project, 1 3034491897, [email protected], https://www.the-prism-project.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE The Prism Project; The Prism Project