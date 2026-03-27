Governor Braun to Keynote IBJ Media's Nine-City Innovate Indiana Event Series

"The discussions, connections and relationships that develop from these events become a catalyst for leaders to shape the future" - Nate Feltman, CEO and Publisher, IBJ Media. Post this

"The next chapter of Indiana's economic growth will be built in every region by Main Street entrepreneurs and global industries working together to build a better tomorrow for Hoosiers," said Gov. Braun. "The Innovate Indiana event series creates a unique opportunity to connect with leaders across the state to explore innovation as we work to achieve our bold vision for growth."

Host cities for the Innovate Indiana event series include: Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Muncie, New Albany, South Bend/Elkhart, Terre Haute and Valparaiso.

"The discussions, connections and relationships that develop from these events become a catalyst for leaders to shape the future," said Nate Feltman, IBJ Media's chief executive officer, owner and publisher. "This marks our fifth consecutive year hosting this regional event series, and it's always encouraging to hear the role these events play in every corner of the state."

This is the first time since the series launched in 2022 that the Governor has committed to keynoting every event in the series, Feltman said.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.IBJ.com/Innovate.

About IBJ Media

IBJ Media is the parent company of Indiana's leading business news brands: Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business, The Indiana Lawyer and the IBJ Media Podcast Network. Learn more at IBJMedia.com.

Media Contact

Jordan Fall, IBJ Media, 1 3179354338, [email protected], ibjmedia.com

SOURCE IBJ Media