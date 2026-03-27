Governor Braun to Keynote IBJ Media's Nine-City Innovate Indiana Event Series

IBJ Media announced today that Indiana Governor Mike Braun will keynote its nine-city Innovate Indiana event series. Launching May 15 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the events will bring together leaders to discuss regional economies and growth opportunities.
INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IBJ Media, the locally owned publisher of Inside INdiana Business, Indianapolis Business Journal and The Indiana Lawyer, announced today that Indiana Governor Mike Braun will keynote its nine-city Innovate Indiana event series, starting May 15 in Fort Wayne.
Sponsored by CareSource, Indiana University, Old National Bank, the Indiana Chamber and the State of Indiana, the Innovate Indiana event series will bring together leaders in business, government, academia and philanthropy over lunch to discuss regional initiatives and opportunities, including economic development, workforce, housing, infrastructure and energy.
"The next chapter of Indiana's economic growth will be built in every region by Main Street entrepreneurs and global industries working together to build a better tomorrow for Hoosiers," said Gov. Braun. "The Innovate Indiana event series creates a unique opportunity to connect with leaders across the state to explore innovation as we work to achieve our bold vision for growth."
Host cities for the Innovate Indiana event series include: Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Muncie, New Albany, South Bend/Elkhart, Terre Haute and Valparaiso.
"The discussions, connections and relationships that develop from these events become a catalyst for leaders to shape the future," said Nate Feltman, IBJ Media's chief executive officer, owner and publisher. "This marks our fifth consecutive year hosting this regional event series, and it's always encouraging to hear the role these events play in every corner of the state."
This is the first time since the series launched in 2022 that the Governor has committed to keynoting every event in the series, Feltman said.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.IBJ.com/Innovate.
About IBJ Media
IBJ Media is the parent company of Indiana's leading business news brands: Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business, The Indiana Lawyer and the IBJ Media Podcast Network. Learn more at IBJMedia.com.
Media Contact
Jordan Fall, IBJ Media, 1 3179354338, [email protected], ibjmedia.com
SOURCE IBJ Media
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