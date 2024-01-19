Governor Glenn Youngkin Appoints MurLarkey's Thomas W. Murray to Virginia Spirits Board

"I am humbled and honored by this appointment, eager to serve the Commonwealth. The Virginia spirits industry is gaining traction and popularity among aficionados and tourists worldwide, and I look forward to making a meaningful contribution in any way possible," stated Murray. Post this

In his role as Co-Founder and CEO of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Mr. Murray brings a distinctive blend of vision, innovation, and business acumen to the Virginia Spirits Board. His pivotal role in steering MurLarkey and the Virginia spirits industry towards unprecedented success is underscored by his leadership qualities that extend beyond the boardroom. Mr. Murray is deeply committed to charitable endeavors and sustainable practices, reflecting a philosophy that transcends mere business success. He has been instrumental in positioning MurLarkey as an industry leader challenging traditional norms.

MurLarkey's dedication to local sourcing and sustainability underscores Mr. Murray's commitment to supporting communities and showcasing the unique flavors of Virginia. Beyond crafting exceptional spirits, MurLarkey actively supports charitable organizations, contributes to community development, and embraces sustainable practices through its Farm to Flask® initiative, sourcing 100% of raw materials from Virginia growers and providing spent grain to local farmers for livestock feed, thus reducing waste and supporting the local agricultural community. Furthermore, the company received Prince William County's 2020 Human Rights Award for providing over 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to the community during the pandemic.

Moreover, MurLarkey is on the brink of an exciting expansion with the construction of a new 25,000 sq foot distillery, restaurant, and visitor center on the Farm Brew Live Campus in Prince William County. This strategic move positions the company as a prominent face of the Virginia Distilling industry. The state-of-the-art facility will not only elevate MurLarkey's production capabilities but will also serve as a hub for spirits enthusiasts and visitors, contributing significantly to the thriving spirits landscape in Virginia.

About MurLarkey

Established in 2013 by brothers Michael ("Mike") and James ("Jim") Larkin and their cousin Thomas ("Tom") Murray, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is a family-owned business that exclusively uses Virginia-grown corn, rye, and barley to produce award-winning spirits, reflecting the founders' Irish heritage. Led by CEO Tom Murray, COO Jim Larkin, Master Distiller George "Papi" Zwetkow, and Head Distiller Kevin Szady, MurLarkey has garnered numerous national and international awards for their spirits and visitor experience.

Since its inception, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits has challenged conventions in the spirits industry. Pioneering an all-natural method which has become the standard-bearer for the craft industry, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits consistently delivering a diverse range of handcrafted, award-winning spirits

MurLarkey takes pride in its commitment to using only the finest, all-natural Virginia-grown grains in spirit production, ensuring that every product bearing the MurLarkey name adheres to the highest quality standards.

For further information about MurLarkey, including product specifications and press-ready photos, please contact Nicole Murray at [email protected] or visit www.murlarkey.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Murray, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, 1 5712847961, [email protected], www.murlarkey.com

SOURCE MurLarkey Distilled Spirits