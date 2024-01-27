Governor Kim Yung-Rok Promotes Namdo Food in New York City, the City of Gastronomy

'Discover the Modern Taste of Jeollanam-do and Namdo Kimchi Seasoning' Promotional Event

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Namdo food promotion event titled "Discover the Modern Taste of Jeollanam-do and Namdo Kimchi Seasoning" was held at The Flight Deck in Midtown, New York, in order to promote South Jeolla Province's rich food culture around the world.

In addition to Jeollanam-do (Governor Kim Yung-Rok), the event was co-hosted by Korean Cultural Center New York (Director Kim Cheon-Soo), Yeongam-gun (Governor Woo Seung-Hee), and Haenam-gun (Governor Myung Hyun-Gwen) and included about 50 guests from New York's local culture and arts community. Local famous chefs and influencers showcased Jeollanam-do's "Making Kimchi," "Making Kimchi Salad" using local vegetables and Namdo's kimchi seasoning, and "Preparing a Korean Table of Namdo's Fermented Foods" programs.

100% fresh salted fish produced in Jeollanam-do, Namdo-style kimchi seasoning of various vegetables, and Haenam cabbage pickled with Sinan Sea salt were delivered, providing a special experience for participants to taste authentic Namdo kimchi, a representative Korean food staple.

Of particular note were Wang In Food President Kim Kwan-ho, who has won the Grand Prize at the Korea Kimchi Fair every year since 2016, and Korean chef Jung Jae-Eun, who was selected as the best foreign chef in the United States, showing off the colorful taste and tradition of Namdo food to a tremendous response.

South Jeolla Province and North Jeolla Province, located on the southwestern coast of Korea, are called "Jeollado," and the food there is mainly called "Namdo Food." Due to its mountains, wide fields, and adjacent seas, the Jeolla Province area has historically been rich in food and ingredients ranging from agricultural products to marine life. In particular, the frozen kimbap recently popular in the U.S. are made of the highest quality seaweed produced in Jeollanam-do's clean tidal flats, said Governor Kim Yung-Rok. "A variety of food cultures using fresh and rich ingredients produced in clean, natural environments is the secret to the love of all Koreans."

