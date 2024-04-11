Governor Mike Huckabee Endorses American Hartford Gold for Securing Portfolios with Precious Metals

AHG and Mr. Huckabee both strongly believe in helping Americans shield their hard-earned savings from the dangers of inflation, global conflict, and economic uncertainty. Post this

Mike Huckabee recently said, "With inflation causing pain at the pump and at the store, and a totalitarian government threatening our way of life, I'm grateful to know that owning physical gold and silver can help defend my personal and financial freedom. That's why I rely on American Hartford Gold, the one and only precious metals company I recommend to all my family and friends. They can show you how to safeguard your hard-earned savings against inflation by helping you diversify your portfolio with physical gold and silver."

CEO Sanford Mann said, "American Hartford Gold's mission is to provide unparalleled knowledge on precious metal markets and products to our clients. We know this information is the key to unlocking their long-term financial security. We're committed to our clients every step of the way. I am proud that Mr. Huckabee fosters those same beliefs and entrusts AHG to deliver the highest standards of customer service and client

satisfaction."

Acquiring precious metals has never been wiser or easier. Anyone looking to protect their retirement can do so by contacting AHG at 866-342-2257 and ask about the Mike Huckabee partnership.

About American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest retailer of gold and silver, specializing in helping clients secure their wealth through tax-advantaged Gold IRAs. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 5-star rating on Trustpilot, AHG is renowned for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The company offers investment-grade gold and silver coins and bars at competitive prices and ensures a hassle-free buy-back process for its clients.

Media Contact

Hovik Bakhrdzhyan, American Hartford Gold, (424) 387-4130, [email protected], www.AmericanHartfordGold.com

