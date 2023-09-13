Governor Pritzker Celebrates Groundbreaking at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

"We are thankful to Governor Pritzker for this investment in SIUE," said Minor. "The new health sciences complex demonstrates our bold commitment to innovate and define the future of health care education as it will house modern classrooms, simulation laboratories and collaborative study spaces." Tweet this

"We are thankful to Governor Pritzker for this investment in SIUE," said Minor. "The construction of a new health sciences complex positions SIUE to continue to meet the demand of health care systems and produce exceptional health care leaders for the state. The new health sciences complex demonstrates our bold commitment to innovate and define the future of health care education as it will house modern classrooms, simulation laboratories and collaborative study spaces."

The new 115,000 square foot structure will connect two existing buildings at 200 and 220 University Park Drive, weaving together the School of Nursing and the School of Pharmacy. This health sciences complex will accommodate new classrooms, research laboratories, teaching laboratories, study areas, a nursing simulation laboratory, and administrative offices.

"This groundbreaking is a culmination of an enormous dedication of so many people who are committed to this University," said SIU President, Dan Mahony. "The programs that will be housed in this complex will produce the next generation of healthcare professionals."

Other featured speakers SIUE's Dean of the School of Pharmacy Mark Luer, PharmD, FCCP, and Dean of the School of Nursing, Judy Liesveld, PhD, RN, PPCNP-BC, including Alyssa Blake, graduate of the SIUE bachelor's of science in nursing and current Doctor of Nursing Practice student.

Funding of the $105 million construction is made possible by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital program, the largest capital plan in the State's history. The Illinois Capital Development Board will oversee the design and construction in accordance with the protocol for state-appropriated projects. Construction is set to be completed by summer 2025.

The Illinois Capital Development Board will oversee the design and construction in accordance with the protocol for state-appropriated projects. Construction is set to be completed by summer 2025.

